Cause for regret
At a “Truth and Grace” charity event in Lewiston, Lisa Robertson (“Duck Dynasty”) expressed regret for the abortion she had when she was 16 years old. She said she still thinks about that baby: “Every. Single. Day.” And that was 40 years ago. She also wonders if problems she had later with pregnancies might be attributed to damage done internally, from the abortion.
In Robertson’s book, “Desperate Forgiveness,” she writes. “I thought my decision would end my problem, but I still live with the painful consequences of that decision every day.”
Many other women express regret, as well, recalling specific sights, sounds and smells associated with their experience, often with great emotion.
Sometimes doctors who have performed abortions, express regret, too. Dr. Anthony Levatino testified before the House Judiciary Committee (watch on YouTube).
He performed more than 1,200 abortions and explained in graphic but matter-of-fact terms how he introduced the sopher clamp into the woman to pull out each baby part (arm, leg, spine, intestines, heart and lungs) — as an “inventory” is imperative so that none of the pieces are left inside of her. (If so, infection, bleeding or death can occur.)
With each abortion, Dr. Levatino affirmed the right to choose.
However, he expressed having an epiphany soon after his daughter died suddenly in an accident, tragically in his arms. Somehow, he no longer saw the right to choose or the money he was making the same way.
He said he now saw “someone’s son or daughter.”
Ronda Granlund
Clarkston
We need Putin alive
Rumors of his failing health notwithstanding, we need Vladimir Putin alive so he can continue proving what Marxism will do to all of us if it is not stopped.
In a terrible way, Adolf Hitler did the same thing 100 years ago.
The Nazi party was born out of a Marxist think tank in the 1930s.
Nazi is a German acronym which stands for National Socialist German Workers Party or Marxism.
Joseph Stalin, Vladimir Lenin, Hitler and Putin — all are Marxists and all them are godless, mass-murdering psychopaths.
Our universities are fatally infected with neo-Marxist ideologues. This means Marxism has already taken your children, and it’s coming for you.
Thank you, Mr. Putin. Keep up the good work.
God moves in mysterious ways.
J.C. Passmore
Elk City
Please explain
Can anyone explain why the price of gas is so high, starting with the price of a barrel of oil, how many gallons of gas come from a barrel and refinery costs, etc.?
Doug Bennett
Genesee