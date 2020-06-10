Let us work
World War II ended in 1945. Germany had been devastated by bombs and warfare. It was far worse than COVID-19 is today.
For three years, Germans did little to get going again. Why? The blame belongs to socialist central planning, price controls, heavy taxes and other economic roadblocks the Nazis had imposed. The occupying Allies piled on more rules and regulations. The “monkey wrenches” in the machinery made economic recovery slow and practically impossible.
The reprieve came in April 1948 when Ludwig Erhard was made economics director. Erhard tried to persuade Allied officials to remove the impediments. They refused.
One Sunday when the Allied officials were out of their offices, Erhard went on the radio, defied the Allies and announced abolition of many of their repressive controls.
Germans went to work immediately rebuilding their wrecked economy. The result — the “German miracle.”
The economy took off. In six months, industrial production increased 50 percent; 18 months later (late 1949) it was up 81 percent.
With far fewer government regulations, the Germans transformed their cities from rubble into some of the most advanced in the world in one decade — 10,000 years of economic advance in 10 years.
When will the U.S. economy recover from COVID-19? We haven’t been bombed by clouds of B-17s. Our plants and equipment are intact.
Sure, there will be bankruptcies, but the means of production will just change hands — not disappear.
Workers? Millions are willing.
Paid workers spend and pay taxes.
Come on, governors, let us work.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Objects to Trump
There has been a dearth of late in letters from me relative to President Donald Trump.
It certainly isn’t that I have changed my mind about him being an incompetent president and a total boob. I still think those things are both true.
I have slacked off on letters about him, however, because the nation is in a crisis with this coronavirus pandemic and there is no point in ramping up the rhetoric. ...
However, a couple of things lately have been pretty galling. One is this thing Trump has going with Joe Scarborough, who has been extremely critical of him. It would be fair for Trump to argue against Scarborough’s specific criticisms of him. After all, we all should be able to defend ourselves.
The accusations Trump is making about Scarborough being a murderer, however, are way beyond the pale. Trump just can’t take being criticized and he always seems to take the most extreme counter-tactics.
That is not consonant with the supposed dignity of the presidency.
On another score, this whole thing between Trump and Twitter is really sick and bizarre. Trump feels free to constantly make false statements on Twitter and, when anyone objects, he goes through the roof. Being president is not a free pass to lie.
I really can’t see Trump being someone who can put his pants on both legs at a time, so he needs to realize he is not that special. The fact is: If you speak lies, people will object.
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
Cheaper and better
The U.S. and some European countries have different ways of supporting workers who have been laid off during the COVID-19 pandemic.
In the U.S., laid-off workers need to apply for unemployment benefits and wait to see if their application is approved. There is no income during this time. They are also not sure if they will have a job to come back to.
Years ago, Germany established a wage subsidy system where the government pays workers the salary difference in times of slow production. This system has been put in effect during the COVID-19 lockdown. When the pandemic is over, the workers will simply go back to their jobs. In the interim, workers’ wages are paid by the government.
The European system is costing those countries millions of dollars whereas the U.S. has already spent $2.6 trillion on rescue loans and grants that may go as high as $3.8 trillion. U.S. Nobel Prize winning economist Joseph Stieglitz says the cost of following the European system would be a “fraction of what we are now spending.”
This is the difference between a social democratic welfare state and a corporate capitalist state. As a laid-off worker, which system would you prefer?
Carol Schmidt
Lewiston