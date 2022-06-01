Glad Simpson won
It is nice to see that Congressman Mike Simpson is back in his seat so we can move on with the lower Snake River dam breaching. This is the only alternative to ensuring that the U.S. government and its citizens will be able to comply with their Treaty of 1855 with the Nez Perce.
Maybe if they don’t hold up their end, we can get all the land “ceded,” while still retaining hunting, fishing and gathering rights.
Julian Matthews
Lapwai
Finds tribalism appalling
I was watching the local news and a political ad came on with Dr. Anthony Fauci’s menacing face. It was dark and gray, sort of like a black and white photo.
Later, I was thinking about all the people I know who are like Fauci — educated and dedicated to their work, who America hired to keep an eye out for things that bring harm to us Americans.
These people are most of the people who work in our hospitals, helpful police department personnel, firefighters and other government-hired service people.
Are these people we would like to tell to get lost?
Some politicians mentioned something about having Fauci face a firing squad. Maybe they would like to kill all public servants, especially if they are doing a good job.
That’s appalling to me. I find political tribalism depressing. This is not America at its best.
America was greater, in my opinion, when people were kinder, a conservative position from my younger years. It would be nice to get back to that. But it’s not likely in my lifetime.
Gordon Hoffman
Lewiston