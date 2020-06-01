Spruced up
This letter is to compliment the maintenance crew of the Normal Hill Cemetery. Several months ago, they removed those overgrown and ugly hedges along Fourth Street and elsewhere. What an improvement.
You can see into the cemetery and once again walk along the Fourth Street sidewalk without being forced out into the road. The removal of these bushes makes the entire place look neat and clean.
We live near the cemetery, so we are well aware of all the hard work that went into sprucing the place up for Memorial Day.
Thank you for your efforts. They did not go unnoticed.
Jody Howell
Lewiston
Exposed
Jim Roach and his cohort are slowly exposing themselves for what they are.
In his May 20 letter to the editor, Roach defended his assertions about President Donald Trump. He first denies that he feels that Trump is “stupid.” I don’t understand what the term “stupid” has to play in his criticism of Trump. Such adjectives as lying, piece of s---, idiot. fool and cheat are plain as to his meaning.
Roach goes on to accuse Trump of stating 18,000 lies. In order to keep track of that many lies, Trump would have to maintain a large cadre of personnel.
Roach accuses Trump of kidnapping 3,000 children. Where did these children come from? How did they get to American shores? How is it that the vast majority of these children came to the United States during the Obama administration?
Roach has a lot of explaining to do.
Finally Roach compares Trump to Jesus. He states that Trump is a liar, a piece of s---, Jesus, petulant, an idiot, a fool, a cheat, a king, a scientist, a researcher, a general and a genius.
By making all these claims, Roach is inferring that Trump is the same as Jesus.
David Estes
Lewiston
UV controls viruses
The other day I was digging through some old boxes in my garage and I came across this thing that looked like a metal can that we used to get fruit juice in. ...
It turned out to be a Whittaker ultra-violet light powered by a General Electric germicidal tube with output set at 2537 angstrom units.
Then I found the general information pamphlet that went with the unit. ...
The date on the pamphlet was Dec. 28, 1940. ...
According to the pamphlet, when ultra-violet light is passed over a surface or a body at 4 inches distance, the light can destroy straphylococcus aureus in 10 seconds, cholera in 15 seconds, typhoid in 18 seconds, anthrax (sporogenus) in 29 seconds, tetanus in 42 seconds, and the list goes on and on. ...
Is the ultra-violet light technology out there today? Yes. Look it up for yourself. There are whole room sanitizers on the market today with this technology, and they have “tweaked” the wave frequency so it will not damage eyes or skin, but will destroy anything the size of a COVID-19 virus in seconds.
There is a paper published by Columbia University Irvine Medical Center dated Feb. 9, 2018, that this technology works very well for destroying viruses. The title of the paper is “Safe for human exposure, far-UVC light may offer low-cost solution to eradicating airborne viruses in indoor public spaces.”
There are many other papers on ultra-violet light use for virus control. Check it out.
Wayne L. Olson
Moscow
Time marches on
I enjoyed the Lewiston Tribune’s May 18 edition on the 40th anniversary of the eruption of Mount St. Helens on May 18, 1980.
On that day, I drove in from Asotin to the Lewiston Center Mall. We noticed a dark cloud on our way and eventually it was as dark as night.
The thought of going to the mall that day made me do a little research about it.
I remember when it opened in 1965. I did not realize it then, but in the world of business and buildings it was sort of a historical event in Lewiston.
Businesses in the mall when it opened included Grant’s, Montgomery Ward, Tempo, Buttrey Food, the Center Restaurant and some smaller places.
Grant’s closed in 1975. Tempo closed in 1976, and Buttrey’s in 1987.
JC Penney replaced Grant’s. The Bon Marche replaced Tempo. Sears took Buttrey’s spot, and Lamonts replaced Ward.
In 1995 Lamonts was replaced by Gottschalks, which closed in 2007.
The Bon Marche became Macy’s and closed this year.
The building stayed vacant for a while, and then was demolished and replaced by the Winco Foods store.
In 1980-81, a new fully enclosed area was built on the north face. Some of the new tenants included Hallmark, Book and Game, Orange Julius and Hickory Farms.
They are gone now and Lewiston’s mall has gone downhill just as downtown did years ago. Sad but time marches on.
Dick Riggs
Lewiston