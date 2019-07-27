Trashing Trump
In the past 3½ years, President Donald Trump has accomplished more than any president since Franklin Roosevelt.
He has been blindsided and backstabbed.
For three years, these hearings of collusion has been totally phony. Rep. Adam Schiff, for two years, has been screaming about all this proof.
Where is it?
On immigration, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, lives in a home at San Francisco that is all walled in. She is worth $200 million. So she evicts homeless people from her property. Why not evict them at the southern border?
America is the greatest country in the world. But you have immigrants come and become politicians like Rep. Ilhan Omar. All she can do is trash the crap out of America and literally breaks its laws.
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wants to abolish law enforcement and have open borders. There goes welfare. That is what illegals will get.
Then you have Marty Trillhaase on July 21 just trashing Trump. ...
Mr. Trillhaase, why don’t you check out the corruption in the Clarkston welfare office?
Mr. Trillhaase, why not check out illegals getting driver’s licenses? They are registered to vote.
Mr. Trillhaase, before Barack Obama became president, I did have really good insurance. Then they just closed their doors. I do have Medicare and Social Security, but politicians are scamming Medicare and putting it into Medicaid.
Mr. Trillhaase, for the last three years nobody has met Trump from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. But I see a lot of fools writing opinions. ...
Howard E. Miller
Asotin
Chelation works
Regarding the recent reports that DDT and Roundup spray are detrimental to human health, I now share my exposures to both with readers.
In 1951, my 22-month-old son found a pint spray can of DDT and used most of it to spray down the entire kitchen while I hung clothes on the line. When I came in, he had hidden in the yard.
At age 22, I spent the afternoon cleaning with hot soapy water (no gloves) and a short time after, I noticed when looking at fence posts I was seeing two. Knowing I was far-sighted, 20-20 perfect, I was told that I was nearsighted with astigmatism and should wear glasses or would need bifocals by age 30.
DDT settles in fat cells; it never goes away.
Grain fields below our hillside property were yearly sprayed. The planes, still trailing the weed killer, came over the yard and house, to turn for another shot below.
I have dealt with neuromuscular problems since.
In 1967 a neurologist in Everett, Wash., diagnosed “signs of early scleroderma.”
The only relief from ongoing problems and the reason I am still here has been chelation treatments at a clinic near SeaTac in 1975. Their diagnosis included liver damage, protein problems, borderline hypoglycemia, hardening of the coronary arteries, among other issues. The doctor’s comment was, “Girl, you’ve been had.”
I am proof, still fighting muscular problems at 90, chelation works miracles and my glasses are for reading only.
Flora Teachman
Kamiah
Letter lacked facts
A rousing cheer to Danny “Yack-yack” Radakovich, whose June 30 letter about a parking structure at the courthouse contained only one fact. Quoth he: “I freely admit that I know nothing. …”
That single fact was hidden in a 200-word bramble patch. Otherwise his letter was fact-free.
The bramble patch suggested the nickname Yack-yack.
Keep writing, Yack-yack. You’re looking smarter.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston