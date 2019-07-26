Obvious suspects
What’s happening to Idaho’s moose? The answer is — the same as what is happening to our elk. Wolves eat ’ em.
It is not about climate change. There is an impact from habitat. And clearly good timber management, and accessing and managing timber in U.S. Forest Service roadless areas would be a big help.
You could attain maximum population of moose in 12 to 15 years after logging, rather than waiting 40 years after wildfire to have habitat to support the maximum moose population.
But what good is habitat if you don’t have the moose and elk to use it?
The problem in Idaho is predators. And the most impact comes from an out-of-control wolf population.
We have had numerous elk studies without effective management action. And now we decide to study a moose decline that has been obvious for years. Retired game biologist Mike Schlegel is right: “It’s time to do something on the ground.”
Elk and moose have fled the backcountry where wolves dominate. More study of habitat can come when we execute effective predator control. You don’t build homes if you don’t have people to occupy them.
Bill Mulligan
Clarkston