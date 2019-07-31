Modeled for Proctor
A big thank you to the Lewis Clark Credit Union for its near half-page story about Clayton Cravens and his father, Jesse, who modeled for the world famous sculptor, Alexander Proctor.
The resulting artistic endeavor resulted in “The Pioneer,” sculpture on display in Eugene, Ore. Readers may be interested to know another local, Nez Perce Indian Jackson Sundown, also modeled for sculptor Proctor and that association brought Proctor renown.
The artist met Sundown at the 1916 Pendleton Roundup where the bronc rider won the world’s championship. Proctor’s autobiography, “Sculptor in Buckskin,” tells more detail.
Steven R. Evans
Lapwai
GOP courts disaster
At the end of fiscal 2018, the national debt was about $21.5 trillion, or 105 percent of the gross domestic product at $20.5 trillion.
The last time national debt exceeded the GDP was 1945 when the debt from winning World War II was very high. The top individual tax rate then was about 90 percent and the corporate tax rate was 39 percent.
The current, fiscally reckless, conservative Republican’s pro-growth top individual tax rate is now 24 percent. Corporate taxes are now 21 percent.
What is wrong with this picture? Nothing if you ask President Donald Trump, former Speaker Paul Ryan, and their Republican ilk in Congress.
They say their December 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act will not encourage stock buybacks or otherwise benefit the wealthy and big business. The cuts will go to acquisitions and facilities construction to create jobs and raise wages.
“Don’t worry about the ballooning national debt. We will grow the economy out of the deficient problem by cutting top taxes again and again,” they say.
The Republicans are claiming that Trump and Republican policies are responsible for the current strong economy and low unemployment. They disregard the unbelievable fiscal catastrophe the Republicans under President George W. Bush turned over to President Barack Obama in 2009. It took eight years for the Obama administration’s policies to repair the damage. ...
Time to end this GOP abomination for good. Impeach Trump, Democrats: Take the Senate, keep the House and restore fiscal responsibility to our government.
Leonard Ross
Clarkston