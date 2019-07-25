Fix the streets
Most of our tax money is going to the new high school, waste treatment plants and roundabouts (which really wasn’t necessary on Powers).
With all the money the “tax man” is collecting from property owners, you’d think they could fix our damned streets. From Thain to 20th Street, in any direction, it should be blacked over. All they do is patch the holes by putting a dab of blacktop over it (like that’s going to fix it for a few days).
These streets are like going off-road four-wheeling. If the city can’t do it, have someone show them how it’s done right the first time.
Robert Dean
Lewiston
Send them back?
What? What was said by one of the Republican candidates running for the office of president of the United States of America during a campaign rally held recently in North Carolina when four Democratic women were singled out to the crowd?
This is what was said: “Go back to help the totally broken and crime infested Country from which they came. These Countries, whose governments are a complete and total catastrophe; the most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world, if they even have functioning government. ...”
Wait. Wait. Oops. Three of these Democratic women were born in the United States of America and have lived here and been elected to Congress (one is from Ohio, one is from New York and one is from Michigan).
What?
So are these three elected Democratic women supposed to help the totally broken and crime-infested country from which they come? A country that is also described as the most corrupt and inept anywhere in the world, if they even have a functioning government?
Oops.
Alan Syron
Kooskia