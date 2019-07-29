More about Hardy
Here is some additional information to my June 27 letter about one of my favorite major leaguers, Blaine Hardy, a southpaw relief pitcher who spent his entire six-year career with one team, my favorite, the Tigers of Detroit.
Hardy was born in Seattle on March 14, 1987. His nickname is Hardy Boy. He played for the 2008 NAIA champion Warriors and is the sole current former Warrior in major league baseball.
Hardy Boy was scheduled to return to his birth place in Seattle on July 25 for a four-game set against the Mariners. He was sporting a 1-1 record for 2019 with a 4.54 ERA in 30 games.
This year he has surrendered 27 hits, has 19 earned runs, walked nine and gave up nine home runs in 37.2 innings pitched.
In 2008, Hardy was drafted by the Kansas City Royals in round 22.
Richard Meyerhoff
Lewiston
Transit choice explained
Shirley Law, I read your July 22 letter to the editor and checked with the city transit department. The bus stop was built by SeaPointe Apartments four years ago as a “flag stop,” not as an official stop on the fixed route.
Only one or two passengers per day have used the stop, even though the bus went by at least 71 times per week. There are other transportation alternatives in the community, such as Interlink and Dial-a-Ride. The regular fixed route bus can be caught on Thain or Burrell less than a quarter-mile away. There is a cellphone app available that tracks the fixed route city buses. You can estimate when the next bus will be at one of these bus stops closer to you than the Girls and Boys Club.
It’s unfortunate the city budget requires our transit system to pick and choose where it stops based on daily passenger load. I have been and will be pursuing more transit. I feel transit is important to help our citizens who cannot drive, for whatever reason, and for those who cannot afford a vehicle.
I feel our city is fortunate to have the transit system it has, since there are bigger cities that have none. We have had citizens petition for expansion of the transit system to North Lewiston.
Thank you for writing the city manager with your concerns. We need more citizens to let us know they need transit. Persistence pays off.
Ged W Randall
Lewiston City
councilor
Lewiston
Lunar landing
At the time of the moon landing, I was on the bridge of an aircraft carrier in the South China Sea — on the other side of the International Date Line. For us, and for half the world, the landing occurred on July 21, 1969, and that’s how I remember it.
Dan Whitlock
Lewiston