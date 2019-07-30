Trillhaase smeared Little
On July 26, Marty Trillhaase said the BSU = Clown World postcard sent to Idaho officials was “linked to polemicist Alex Jones.”
And so it was — by Trillhaase the day before. However, it’s a tenuous link that Trillhaase exploited to smear Gov. Brad Little.
The Idaho Reality Theater page responsible for the postcard is the run by a user who calls himself “Harold,” not Alex Jones.
Consider a comparison:
A Tribune online reader asked of a July 10 article on Mark A. Domino: “How is it relevant that the defendant is college educated and wore a suit?”
“Because he’s not an idiot like you?” replied a troll who goes by the handle Geyser Peak — adding regarding Clarkston City Attorney Todd Richardson, “More importantly, why is a racist prosecutor charging this crap?”
So, who’s responsible for that nastiness? Who defamed Richardson?
According to Trillhaase’s “logic” it’s got to be Nathan Alford. If Jones is responsible for everything on his site, then so is Alford.
The reality, of course, is that Geyser Peak is responsible for what he posts online as am I for my posts — many of which, to my shame, have also been uncharitable.
And “Harold” is responsible for his actions, not Alex Jones.
But, like Geyser Peak, Harold is a mere online cipher while Jones is a name to conjure with, a bogeyman to frighten readers. Readers whom Trillhaase must, accordingly, regard as superstitious ignoramuses.
Welcome to “the Tribune way.”
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin
Just one more thing
I would first like to thank the Lewiston Tribune for sharing the Star News article about my business, Ya-Hoo Corrals. However a major point was left out. M. A. DeAtley has been great to work with other than a few minor hiccups. We pretty much had been working well together all summer up until that one day.
After both sides had a chance to discuss, and understand the issues that day, things were resolved fairly quick. Both businesses truly know how important communication is at this point and we are working on a better business relationship moving forward.
Sky Wilson
Grangeville
False reporting
“Racist” is the potent slur in current use today. Newspaper reports add the slur even if it is not mentioned in what they supposedly report.
A case in point is the report of the president’s Tweet about the four female representatives now serving in the U.S. House of Representatives. President Donald Trump directs them to return whence they came.
The press calls these women “women of color,” even though they are of differing racial compositions. The fact that each has not lived up to her oath of office is not mentioned. This may well be the reason for Trump’s tweet.
Are we to assume this is an example of “false reporting” or perhaps “creative journalism”?
Jess Stone
Lewiston