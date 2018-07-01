Congress must act
I have little respect for our petty, petulant, mercurial (I could go on) president, but on the current border crisis, he is more right than wrong. This is a problem that requires a legislative solution, not a constitutionally incorrect executive order.
I hope not to live in an America ruled by the whims of this or any other occupant of the White House. Laws originate in Congress, then can be signed by the president.
If the president refuses to sign what has been passed by Congress, the Constitution provides for the possibility of an override.
While many object to the "zero tolerance" border policy, it is nonetheless the current law. Probably the quickest way to change unpopular laws is to stringently enforce them.
To have government agencies ignore or only selectively enforce immigration or any other law is simply wrong. It will take longer, people will suffer in the interim and the exact resolution any one person seeks may never be enacted.
We should clearly state our positions and our reasons therefore to our congressional representatives and hope that logic and the strength of our arguments convinces enough of Congress to reach a reasonable resolution.
If the president can do something I support by executive order, then he just as easily can do something I oppose. In the end, American immigration policy should be set by laws passed by Congress, not by President Donald Trump's pen alone, not by the media and not by citizens of foreign nations.
Doug Markosky
Genesee
Fake Christians like Trump
Is it possible for honest people to support President Donald Trump?
It's not a hypothetical question.
Data shows Trump averages almost six lies per day. And that's just the documented lies, not the cast-aside remarks.
Trump even admits to lying to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and other foreign dignitaries. Occasionally he brags about his lying; he calls it "deal making."
So can an honest person endorse and support a habitual liar, and still claim to be honest? If a person saw a crime being committed and did nothing, isn't that person culpable of covering up that crime?
When an honest person ignores Trump's dishonesty, isn't he complicit in that dishonesty?
Is it possible for true Christians to support Trump?
Trump's preference for gold over compassion is legendary. His church attendance falls short of President Barack Obama's, even though he accused Obama of being an African Muslim.
Trump's infidelities are documented in monetary payoffs. He has been accused of rape or sexual harassment by 16 different women.
His immigration policies break up families and endanger children. He and his staff mock the disabled. If a Christian saw un-Christian activity and did nothing, isn't that person guilty of being un-Christian?
No, it is not possible for honest people to support Trump. And, no, it is not possible for true Christians to support him, either.
Only dishonest false Christians would support such an untrustworthy person with so few Christian values.
Paul Oman
Clarkston
Apologizes for Trump
This is an open letter to Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and all the other sisters and brothers of Canada:
Make no mistake. Most Americans support and believe in Canada as our No. 1 ally, and respect and love you as such.
I would like to apologize for President Donald Trump. He is a moron and bully, and has mental health issues, in my opinion.
Luckily, between the Pentagon and the other adults, so to speak, such as the Department of Justice, the FBI and CIA, we will not start World War III.
On a lighter note - pun intended - I just heard Canada will have legal cannabis effective Oct. 17.
It may be a little early but I have to say it.
Happy Halloweed.
Barry Hart
Clarkston