Hurst got it wrong
No, Dustin Hurst. In your Thursday Turnabout column, you are wrong. Don’t call me a leftist because I remember Bill Wassmuth and Matthew Shepard without having to look them up. Don’t call me a leftist because I will stand up against stupidity every time I see it.
You do not fool anyone with your specific choice of little words such as “social justice programs over academic excellence.”
This is not an either/or question, and you know it. Using the term “extra money” and even trying to throw in the salary issue just to obfuscate does nothing to support your position. This issue and these arguments are not new. I won’t call you a Nazi if you don’t call me a leftist.
What seems to be forgotten here is that the representatives who signed that letter did not sign it as private citizens. They are all welcome to do that. They each signed it as representatives of many other private citizens. One of those private citizens was me.
“In a huff”? Yes, you could call it a “huff.”
Or you could call it the “bonkers” stance of one citizen who has seen this before and just will not, just can not sit down and shut up.
Finally, don’t start preaching that you know what it takes for colleges to succeed. Again, you are mistaken. Look at Montana State University at Bozeman. See what their approach to the problem of falling enrollment was and learn something useful.
Terry Kristof
Lapwai
Read the Mueller report
Since I don’t want any news organization’s commentary or spin, I purchased and read the special counsel’s report on Russian influence in the 2016 election, which is available on Amazon for about $15. For anyone with average or above average intelligence, it is an easy read.
Since many of you do not have the time or desire to read a 448-page report, let me give you a few quotes to ponder.
l “The Internet Research Agency (IRA) carried out the earliest Russian interference operations identified by the investigation.”
l “The IRA later used social media accounts and interest groups to sow discord in the U.S. political system through what it termed ‘information warfare.’ ”
l Themes for the Russian information warfare included “Being Patriotic,” “Secured Borders,” and “Stop All Invaders.” These are all subsequent talking points.
l “According to Facebook, in total, the IRA-controlled accounts ... ‘may have reached an estimated 126 million people’ ”
One-hundred-thirty-nine million people voted in the 2016 election.
I don’t suppose many of us reading this news source get the majority of our information from social media, but millions of Americans do. Let’s talk about this. Concerned citizens, buy the Mueller report and read it.
Form your own opinions.
Dee Blair
Moscow
Trouble ahead
I agree with the main point in Wayne Olson’s letters of July 6 and July 19. We should do everything we can to prevent a second civil war. He’s disturbed that people are talking about it. Me, too.
He asked: “What would an all-out civil war look like in today’s age?”
Just imagine it — like Northern Ireland, but better armed. And, “Once tripped, there is no going back.”
There’s a reason that we’re at each other’s throats.
The global corporations own 95 percent of the media, both the screaming right and the screaming left — using them to divide us and rule us. They are an enemy at once, foreign and domestic.
They are nations unto themselves — foreign nations — that keep their world headquarters in America, so they can buy elections (for both parties, if you wondered why things don’t change when one party beats another).
They use their puppet American government to wage foreign wars of aggression for their benefit — at our expense — and to lower their tax rate, bankrupting our country.
We need to break up Big Media, and put a stop to corporate participation in American elections.
Let’s get back together.
We have very little time left to reunite and reacquire our government, before we have to survive the transition out of the petrodollar and — I hate to say this — survive the coming dominance of China.
Americans can’t come back together if we don’t honor Olson’s plea ...
Wiley Hollingsworth
Pullman