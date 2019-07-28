Land grab
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management is part of the U.S. Department of Interior.
BLM lands cover about 10 percent of the U.S., mostly in the West. All people in this country own this land for recreation, camping, fishing, relaxation, hunting, boating, wilderness, national monuments, grazing, oil and gas and minerals.
On July 15, the “champion” of the federal-to-state land transfer movement, William Perry Pendley, former president of the Mountain States Legal Foundation, was hired by BLM as its deputy director of policy and programs.
This was one day before Joseph Balash, assistant Interior secretary for land and minerals management, sent a letter to Congress saying BLM’s headquarters (222 people) was moving to Grand Junction, Colo., and other Western offices.
Pendley has strongly supported the federal-to-state land transfer movement in Utah and other states and advocates for the federal government to sell off BLM land.
According to Patrick Shea, who served as BLM director: “The BLM is meant to serve all U.S. citizens, not just those from Western states.” And further, it is “essential for the BLM director to be in Washington in order to engage with Congress and other Interior agencies, and to advocate for the budget.
“They want to gradually dissolve the federal BLM agency and transfer the responsibility and, more importantly, the assets to states, which robs the rest of the country of an asset (they own and) they’ve been paying for. ... ”
This is outrageous stealing. Contact your representatives.
Kelly Courtright
Deer Park, Wash.
Debt owed to Madison
We owe a debt of gratitude to our Founding Fathers — their wisdom, their dedication, their lasting legacy — to love, protect, to give allegiance to the Constitution of the United States.
At age 36, Virginia delegate James Madison was the youngest of 55 men elected to rewrite the Articles of Confederation. Instead of revision, they spent 100 days writing a new document. It was the Princeton graduate charged with the writing. Later called “Father of the Constitution,” Madison wrote the eloquent words of the Preamble, “We the people of the United States, in order to form a more perfect union...” He also wrote the seven Articles which follow, proposed the creation of cabinet positions for the executive branch and later introduced the Bill of Rights. ...
At age 43, Madison, a bachelor, married 26-year-old Dolley Payne Todd, a Princeton-educated widow with a young son. ...
Two years into Madison’s first term in 1814, the British attempted to burn the White House down. The first lady insisted George Washington’s portrait be protected from British looting and had the painting and important documents smuggled out. She became a symbol of bravery and independence, and the model that future first ladies have followed.
When Madison returned to Montpelier, he assisted Thomas Jefferson to establish the University of Virginia, becoming its first president. Last of the Founding Fathers, Madison died in 1836 at the age of 85 while Andrew Jackson, our seventh president, was serving. ...
Janet Lynn Rubert
Nezperce
Trump’s next jingle
Mr. President, you need a new jingle for your stale campaign. From MAGA (Make America Great Again) to MAHA (Making America Hate Again). ...
It is painfully obvious by now that being the illiterate, bigoted, racist dufus you are, you don’t have a snowball’s chance in hell of making this country great and you seem to be preeminently deposed to hating anyway, most likely due to your Nazi genes.
Furthermore, MAHA is much easier on the tonsils and the ears, and it rolls off the tongue quite nicely. You could have a bevy of cheerleaders (ala Kellyanne Conway) shouting MAHA Ha, Rah Rah Rah, while videos of Immigration and Customs Enforcement deportations and migrant detention centers play on screens behind you.
That should incite the faithful to ever higher levels of xenophobic frenzy while providing everyone with a few laughs, which is only fitting since you and your gaggle of idiot clowns have made yourselves and the country the laughing stock of the world.
How about new hats with rotors on top and chin straps, and maybe some angel wings, too.
If you and your groupies spin your rotors and flap your wings, as well as your lips, simultaneously to the strains of “I Love A Parade,” you might achieve lift-off and rapture yourselves up to heaven where the heavenly hosts would surely be happy to accommodate you, leaving the rest of us to finally breathe in peace, being able to finally say “good riddance.”
And pass the Castor oil.
Marco Munez
Clarkston