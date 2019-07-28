What a show
I was treated on Wednesday to the most superb piece of fiction ever written. Not only was the writing to be commended, the choreography was stupendous and the acting was out of this world, especially when the progressive method actors were dealing with volume two.
I would recommend the show to anyone and iterate you are a most poor individual if you didn’t make the effort to either hear or watch the spectacular extravaganza called the Mueller hearing.
I would also add that my account of the event is generally correct and true.
Kevin O. Thomason
Craigmont
Bring back Bill Hall
Racist, racist, racist.
I, for one, am very sick and tired of the continuous spewing of baseless claims from the left about President Donald Trump being a racist. The most recent episode that opened the spillways was the four members of the American-hating “squad.”
The president never mentioned them by name, but they immediately jumped up and claimed credit for being the idiots Trump proclaimed them to be.
I am used to most of the left reacting the way they did. But now Marty Trillhaase has jumped on the bandwagon with equally shrill and equally uninformed rhetoric of his own.
He points out that only one is an American citizen by way of immigration, which is correct. But then he proceeds to describe them as “women of color.”
Only two were black.
The real reason for this is that the mantra of the left is now solidly based on the premise that if you disagree with anything they say, you are a racist.
Give us back Bill Hall.
The one thing I would request from anyone who wishes to call the president, who initiated the Second Chance Bill and passed it (benefitting blacks, mostly), is to at least provide a valid example when they charge the president with racism.
Robert Mason
Weippe