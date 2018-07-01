Trump succeeds
President Donald Trump has only been in office 550 days. He has accomplished more than both George Bushes, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama combined in their 28 years.
The Democratic Party is 550 days behind. They are still on the Russian collusion.
The Democratic Party plus Obama created immigration problems. The Democratic Party is obstructionist on immigration.
For instance, in 2016 Gov. Jay Inslee gave 80,000 illegal immigrants driver's licenses with an incentive to vote Democratic, stating everything will be free.
On June 21 Inslee boosted $230,000 for immigrant aid. Screw the American public.
Where is the outcry when mothers abandon their children south of the border and have traffickers bring them in. Now it costs you, the taxpayer, $760 a day per child.
Then, since 9/11 there have been 61,000 murders by illegals.
Now I started writing opinions when Obama promised to teach your children in kindergarten sex education. Since then, the Democratic Party went to just liberal crap.
Now at the Lewiston Tribune on the opinion page is Marty Trillhaase. I have known him close to eight years. Five days a week, he looks at a computer. He does not watch what goes by him.
I'm talking about illegal immigrants going into the welfare offices and Social Security offices.
On June 21, there was a nice letter about me by Brian Rhoades about my schooling. It was the hand I was dealt with, Mr, Rhoades.
Why do liberals talk through their asses.
Howard Miller
Asotin
Whole county pays port tax
In response to Bill Chetwood's letter of June 21: All of the property taxes collected for the Port of Lewiston do not come from Lewiston residents only. Anyone owning property in Nez Perce County pays that tax.
I'm sure that non-residents of Lewiston would not be happy to see their tax dollars go to the infrastructure of the city of Lewiston. I would be one of those.
Sharol Ward
Culdesac
Fascism visits America
... America now incarcerates children and their parents, separately, in internment camps for doing nothing more than coming to our border seeking asylum. These are families who are fleeing extreme physical threats to their well-being, not scammers sneaking across the border. ...
These are people coming to the official checkpoints at the border, peacefully presenting themselves and requesting safe haven.
The Statue of Liberty says we will welcome these refugees with open arms, not that we will further persecute them to make a sadistic point.
Amnesty International, the United Nations and the American Civil Liberties Union are classifying this treatment as human rights violations. Attorney General Jeff Sessions, in an astonishing display of fascism and in complete disregard for separation of church and state, stood at the podium and justified these human rights violations by citing a verse from his Bible. Sessions is knowingly using a perverted interpretation of the law to legally get away with these human rights violations.
This only makes sense in the context of a president and his supporters who prefer fascist leaders to democracy, and relish in the abuse of asylum seekers simply to, in their minds, hopefully reduce the number of asylum seekers coming to the U.S.
Trump says he expects "his people" to respect him like North Koreans "respect" their leader and earlier said "maybe we'll have to give that a shot" when discussing Xi Jinping adopting a lifetime presidency in China.
This isn't what fascism looks like.
This is fascism.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee
Good timing
My letter to the Lewiston Tribune stating our local business offices and restaurants had their air conditioners set to cold was in the paper this morning. Now here's the funny part: My husband and I went to lunch at a local restaurant with my Idaho National Guard buddies this afternoon. As we were waiting for our meals, the waiters starting bringing out large fans and turning them on.
Everyone at our table had read my letter and were so impressed because we all knew someone who worked at this restaurant had read my letter.
However, someone told us the air conditioning had broken down and they had to use fans.
How funny is that? Have some fun today.
Dode Otto Bovey
Lewiston