Buyer’s remorse
The other night I went to a local restaurant. I dined alone for the first time in quite a while. It was a great meal. I thoroughly enjoyed myself.
The food, the service, the ambiance — a total joy. I was sated and contented — until near midnight. That’s when it became obvious that I had enjoyed myself a bit too much. I was uncomfortable most of the night. I suffered a bit of buyer’s remorse, but the memories of the evening remained.
Recently at a political rally, a chant was raised to “send her back,” referring to Rep. Ilhan Omar from Minnesota.
This chant was an expression of buyer’s remorse — remorse for inviting an individual into the country who does not appreciate the country that took her in.
As Americans, we derive pleasure by extending hospitality and sanctuary to those in need. It makes us feel good, just as I felt great while eating a fine meal.
Problems arise when expectations are not met. We expect recipients of our largesse to feel gratitude. Unfortunately, the guiding principles for Omar and her ilk do not include gratitude. Their guiding principles include conversion, disruption and conquest.
Our long night of buyer’s remorse is just beginning.
The chant has nothing to do to with race, but everything to do with regret — regret that anti-Americans are permitted to take advantage of our generosity.
The country and I have something in common: We both ingested too much that disagreed with our systems.
Mike Fischer
Nezperce
Chasing fantasies
Jake Wren insists that Santa Claus and the Easter Bunny are real. And we must believe him because he says so. And that it must be true, because many share his delusion.
This is the kind of conformist ignorance that must be examined and exposed for what it is. This is the kind of unthinking ignorance that produces a Donald Trump presidency.
What is the difference between a religion and a cult? The only notable difference is the number of believers involved.
All religions must be recognized equally under the law because all religions are equally man-made. Which religion’s god or gods are we to be respecting when someone refers to God? How many gods are there? Are they all good? How do we know?
The only way our system of government works is if we all agree to follow the Constitution because those are the only laws we’ve all agreed to follow.
People don’t get to make up fantasies, claim they are real, and expect everyone to follow suit. It doesn’t work that way.
The United States was established as a nation of laws, not gods, for this very reason.
Adults know whether or not Santa and the Easter Bunny are real. No assertion that they are real will ever make any sense.
I’m not telling anyone they can’t believe fantasies are real, although I wouldn’t recommend it. I’m just saying people can’t fairly expect others to share their fantasies when they are so obviously fantastical.
Brian Rhoades
Genesee
Engineering extinction
In 2016, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration prepared a biological opinion that led to changes in the Federal Emergency Management Agency’s flood insurance program for Oregon.
In this Bi-Op, NOAA identified river conditions the agency considers critically important to the survival of threatened and endangered salmon, steelhead and southern resident killer whales.
“Each of these species depends on healthy, functioning floodplain habitat. Altering the natural processes that allow habitat to form and recover from disturbances, such as floods, can affect multiple stages of the salmon life cycle and impede their survival and long-term recovery.”
The agency added that reducing floodplain and in-channel habitat would jeopardize the existence of 17 Endangered Species Act-listed marine and anadromous species.
The Snake River hosts four of those species, including chinook and sockeye salmon and Snake River steelhead. The lower Snake River includes none of the natural processes NOAA identifies as vital for these species to survive. But the agency ignores its own science when preparing Bi-Ops for the lower Snake.
NOAA, responsible for protecting wild species “all backed by sound science and an ecosystem approach to management,” instead joins its federal partners, the Bonneville Power Administration and the Army Corps of Engineers, in managing these fish for extinction.
Linwood Laughy
Moscow