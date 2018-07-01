Elect Tousley
Thank you Vic Deutsch for your June 24 letter introducing Rick Tousley to the Tribune readers. Your anti-endorsement speaks loudly to those who are disgusted by the policies of this administration and are wondering how they can change it.
Tousley gives them the opportunity as he is running as unaffiliated.
He is running against Thyra Stevenson, who was the only one to vote against people seeking medical assistance for drug overdoses to not be charged or prosecuted for certain crimes related to that overdose (such as possession of the drug).
She also voted against updating the current statute to provide misdemeanor charges against persons threatening our schools by any means and charging those who are guilty with an additional larceny charge if they possessed a dangerous weapon.
Both these bills passed unanimously.
Does this sound like she represents you?
Now you have a choice. Vote Rick Tousley for Idaho House of Representatives, District 6A.
Loretta Anderson
Clarkston
Grateful to be here
In this day and age of such hostility, anger and lack of respect for our fellow Americans, my wife and I witnessed Christ's sincere love and compassion recently.
My wife and I were traveling south on U.S. Highway 195 returning from Spokane back home to Clarkston from a memorial service for a dear uncle who was also a veteran.
We stopped at a road construction stop light just north of Rosalia when we were rear-ended by a vehicle traveling (what the preliminary reports have been reported to us) "at or over" the appropriate highway speed with no sign of braking. Needless to say, we were subjected to the most violent impact to which we are so blessed to have essentially been able to walk away from.
We were so blessed to have first responders from Rosalia's volunteer fire department respond in a short time to stabilize, care and transport us to Whitman Medical Center in Colfax.
I would love to give a shout-out to the amazing care we were also provided in Colfax.
On another important note: We were overwhelmed with compassion and sincere caring by many innocent bystanders of which two couples stand out in my memory - a couple from Spokane (names unknown) and the other from Pullman (Barb and Darrell).
We are recuperating and grateful to be here today.
All I can say is Christ indeed lives among us and all we need to do is accept his incredible compassion and grace.
God is great.
Dan Centenari
Clarkston
Learning about life
With spring fairs in the past, and many regional fall fairs approaching, I would like to share a few thoughts on 4-H and FFA livestock projects.
I cannot envision any other educational endeavor that teaches so many facets of respect and responsibility as does a livestock project. Young people study and research animals, and discuss with their parent(s) what is feasible for their particular living environment and budget. They prepare and present an illustrated lesson. Then they search to find the perfect animal that will be the best specimen of the breed and type of animal they have chosen, based upon what they can reasonably afford.
They must select an animal that will be the correct age and size when the project begins, and when the project culminates at fair time. They learn about proper nutrition and animal health needs.
On a daily basis for 100 or more days, they feed, groom, tame, clean pens and teach the animal all that it needs to know to prepare for the competition at the fair.
They keep accurate records and written reflections. They see firsthand how their actions directly affect how the animal thrives and develops.
I applaud all of the adults who provide our youth with the opportunity to experience this amazing process. The lessons they learn will serve them well as they move from childhood to adulthood, make decisions about how they treat others and how they live their lives as respectful and responsible people.
Carol Coleman
Lewiston
Forging ahead together
A recent front page article reported the partisan divide on global warming, but failed to highlight recent cooperation. An increasing number of politicians are working together across the aisle on climate change.
Just this week, former Senate Republican Majority Leader Trent Lott and former Democrat Sen. John Breaux announced that they are heading an advocacy group (Americans for Carbon Dividends) to lobby the government to reduce greenhouse gasses.
Also this week, the Climate Solutions Caucus in the House of Representatives, which requires representatives to join in bipartisan pairs, added four new members for a total of 82 members (41 Republicans and 41 Democrats). The caucus explores policy options to address climate change.
Despite the polarized political climate, bipartisan progress is being made on climate change. We should commend these politicians for providing us with much needed examples of cooperation and civility.
Brian Dietel
Lewiston