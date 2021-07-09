Punish the insurrectionists
In regard to David Estes’ June 6 response to my May 30 letter: No, David, I was not reacting to columnist Dennis Prager, but rather I was responding to a previous letter from Dennis Fuller of Orofino.
You mentioned “when the demonstrators arrived, they found a building locked down when it should have been open to the public. It was their building and they had a right to be there.”
So, David, by your convoluted, distorted thinking, if I am out shopping and I come to a store that is closed and locked for some reason, I have every right to break into that store to get what I want.
You wrote the videos attempted to “create the impression” of an invading mob. There is no evidence that the people who took those videos were prejudiced, one way or the other. They just happened to be in the right place at the right time.
We might use the word “insurrection” or some other term to describe that enraged mob. The point is they disregarded and injured duly appointed policemen and caused damage to the Capitol. And for that, they should be punished.
Yes, Jesus remarked to a certain group of people that “He who is without sin among you, let him be the first to throw a stone.”
So, David, by your misapplication of the Lord’s words, we should therefore open all the prisons and let all the criminals out because otherwise, by your reasoning, we are unfairly judging them.
Jim Holsinger
Grangeville