Being presidential
Some Lewiston Tribune readers have taken offense at my letter writing. Sorry, I’ll try to be more presidential.
I have a very, very large brain, which makes me a very stable genius. I have the best words. I have the highest approval rating of all Tribune letter writers. Before my letter writing, the failing newspaper was a mess, a total mess. Now the Tribune is the best newspaper in America, thanks to me. I saved it.
I know the best people. My critics are low-lifes and losers of low intelligence. They spread fake news and ask nasty questions. They’re socialists with no business experience. They hate me because I’m rich, tall, good looking and have the best hair.
It’s not my fault the economy collapsed. It’s former President Barack Obama’s fault. It’s House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s fault. It was that lying, cheating FBI Director James Comey. Or that weak, little Attorney General Jeff Sessions.
It’s not my fault. I take no responsibility. I have total authority. Without me America will fail.
Gosh, it’s easy being presidential.
Paul Oman
Clarkston
Thanks for the memories
Thank you, Gary Peters, and all who participated in the Independence Day flyover; a poignant remembrance of sacrifices for our country’s liberty.
Max Smolinski
Lewiston
Protests have limits
All people have the right to protest a policy or law they think is wrong. But when they use our national allegiance to our country as way to protest, that is very wrong.
Protests have no places in saluting our country. People who do completely lose all my respect. I will have no use for them any more.
If you don’t like America, then leave.
You’re either American or not.
I don’t care what color, race or history you think you have. People who use this method of protest get no respect from the working man
Abel Workman
Weippe
Dubious of occupiers
I have been closely following all of the news about the Black Lives Matter rally that took place in Lewiston and the armed Liberate Idaho group that occupied downtown Lewiston on that same day.
Some of the Liberate Idaho members have written letters to the editor stating that they support the BLM participants and just wanted to make sure everyone remained safe. It sounded somewhat plausible.
But then it occurred to me yesterday — if Liberate Idaho supports and wants to help Black Lives Matter, why are they all so white?
I’m just saying.
Robanna Brosten
Lewiston
What’s next?
Now that all the Confederate flags are being taken down and statues are being toppled, what’s next? Burn all the history books?
You can’t erase history.
History is something written by someone who wasn’t there.
Shirley Law
Lewiston