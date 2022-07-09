Join with us
This letter is in response to Hanni Hallen’s June 23 letter.
Hanni, there are people as well as churches in this valley who do not stand for Trumpism, QAnon and other political conspiracy theories, or for Christian nationalism in general.
And it may be that the pastors you consulted are silent not because they support these things, but because speaking against them might impact their jobs. That’s a fact of life in the institutional church.
Consider what Jesus as well as the Old Testament prophets stood for: love of all above all, being a voice for the powerless, speaking truth to power and doing everything possible to promote wholeness for all, including women, immigrants, the poor, the queer community and the environment.
This is what Christians should aspire to.
There are Republican Christians as well as Democratic Christians — you do not have to be on the political right to be Christian. Observe what churches and pastors stand for, and compare with Jesus’ example. And determine where you want to stand.
Come to the Celebrate Love event at Lewiston’s Pioneer Park today from 4 to 9 p.m. to meet the Shekinah Christian community, a welcoming community providing study and worship centering on social justice. Perhaps you will choose to stand with us.
Judy Schultz
Licensed lay minister
Shekinah Community
Clarkston
Life is a gift
“Fake clinics”?
That’s interesting, coming from Planned Parenthood advertising “women’s health.”
In all my years of interacting with pregnancy resource centers, I have never heard most of those accusations played out. I have only heard compassion for the mom, dad and baby.
Adoption. What is that? In ancient times, the Romans might adopt a promising young adult male to inherit the family assets in coming years while putting babies (of unproven character and worth) out for death by exposure.
In America today, we tend to adopt children, from newborn to 18, as family members, rearing them in character, education and work ethic, loving, nurturing, training and wanting the best for them. We help them to become upstanding contributing members of society. And if it does not work out quite that way, we love them anyway.
Adoptive parents are not dismissing the birth parents, but help by stepping up to raise their beautiful child.
If you, or somebody you know, is pregnant and thinking, “I would rather abort my baby than give it up for adoption,” please consider that allowing your child to live is the more loving choice.
Giving your child life, even when raised by other loving parents, is a gift. You can do the adoption openly (maintaining contact or the child can reach out to you when grown) or closed (maintaining anonymity). It’s well worth the nine-month investment of your time to let the little one grow. There is help available.
Ginny Fischer
Nezperce
Tone deaf
On June 21, the Lewiston Tribune featured The Associated Press story titled “Global refrain: We can’t afford to drive.”
That claim is strictly for the tone deaf.
According to “From where do we import energy?” (European Union webpage): “In 2020, the EU mainly depended on Russia for imports of crude oil, natural gas and solid fossil fuels, followed by Norway, for crude oil and natural gas.”
The USA produces 60% of our own petroleum products.
Most of our imports come from the Americas, not Russia or even the Middle East.
In the main, our prices reflect a surfeit of dollars chasing national crude oil and gasoline supplies that, according to eia.gov, have been declining for a year.
Republicans don’t really scale-down government. Democrats don’t really tax enough to cover new or existing programs. They both panic and throw borrowed or inflated dollars at every problem. Dollars are misspent. Nothing is done about that. The public suffers. And the beat-down goes on.
It would be nice if the Tribune showed less concern for supporting the “Putin’s price hikes” lie and more for the growing number of readers for whom operating their cars and having money to spend when they get somewhere in them presents a true dilemma.
Your advertisers will lose out if they stay home and it’s certain that no one puts a newspaper subscription first in their budget.
It’s not just compassion you’re placing second to partisan politics, Nathan Alford. It’s your practical self-interest as well.
Thomas A. Hennigan
Asotin
Elder deserves respect
Almost two weeks ago, I got pulled over by one of Lewiston’s “finest.”
I was pulled over for no other reason but swerving as a bee flew into my window and landed on my lap.
The cop asked me if I had been drinking. I told him no, I do not drink or smoke.
He went on to tell me that he could “take my license.”
For what?
A few days later I get four — yes, four — letters from the Division of Motor Vehicles stating that I have to perform:
1. A visual exam.
2. A medical exam.
3. A written exam (and an additional road test).
4 A skills test (my doctor has to sign all of these). ...
Doesn’t that kid know that I fought for his freedom?
I may be old, but I think he ought to be taught how to respect his elders.
Shame on him for wanting to take away my freedom of driving. I did nothing wrong to be pulled over to begin with. Maybe he was hoping to get another ticket under his belt — or a brownie pin? I don’t think I should have to be doing all of these so-called exams. ...
And if I don’t get all of this done by July 21, I will lose my license.
How am I supposed to get to my medical appointments? ...
I am a Korean War veteran. I was fighting for his great-grandparents when he was and still is wet behind the ears.
Robert Dean
Lewiston