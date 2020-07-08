Lawsuit to follow
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee follows other idiot governors down the proverbial rathole with an order requiring masks on everyone in public spaces.
How will this be managed or enforced? Reportedly the hearing impaired and small children are exempt.
I have medical conditions problematic for wearing a mask. If I therefore cannot don a mask to enter my bank or Costco, do they wish to refuse my business? If the hearing impaired and small children are exempt, what if they are also asymptomatic carriers of the dreaded disease? How would anyone know? Will they eventually require a blood test to do business?
How could these businesses force me to wear a mask or leave? I’m a paying customer of both institutions. Will they call the police?
Which police department would they call? There are no statutes giving city or county police authority to enforce a governor’s order. The only such enforcement, constitutionally, must come from the Washington State Police.
If a WSP officer tells me I’m risking arrest for not complying with his command, of course I will comply rather than argue with an officer carrying a gun who is authorized to kill me if I resist.
But, of course, in the ensuing lawsuit, said officer’s name will be mentioned.
What lawsuit? The one demanding the government pay for violating my 14th Amendment right to equal treatment under the law. The violation is that not everyone is required to wear the mask.
As usual, Inslee has given his ridiculousness little thought.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
Stay in Genesee
Again, Brian Rhoades of Genesee has a pretty warped view of gunowners and especially those who want to protest for gun owners or for gun rights.
I did not attend this rally but would have but for having to work.
People have this right and as long as it is peaceful, it does not matter if some people were peeing their panties.
Gunowners have the same rights as those who peacefully protest for other things.
And as for the other pearl-clutchers and those who pee their panties, the law says that open carry is legal. As long as it’s legal and people are operating within the law, then stay in Genesee and clutch your pearls.
Greg Barnes
Lewiston