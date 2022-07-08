I’ll never understand the Nez Perce County Sheriff’s Office or the courts.
They took our dogs, gave us thousands in fines plus court fees and restitution, killed one and left one in the pound, a place that keeps letting the poor animals there catch and die from deadly diseases.
All this happened while my family had severe COVID-19 and temporary homelessness in winter and early spring.
You made a former volunteer cop and emergency medical technician with multiple brain injuries and birth defects poorer.
I’m on disability, creeps.
My wife has brain injury and my daughter has mild cerebral palsy and autism. My son has permanent open wound.
Being on Social Security, this placed a truly evil burden on us all.
I’ll never trust another person, especially a cop, as long as I live.
John Runer
Culdesac
Crossed the line
When I was going through the line at Hot Shots recently, a gray Chevrolet pickup truck in front of me had a sign on the tailgate that said: “Joe and the Hoe Gotta Go.”
I suppose the person in the pickup was pleased with herself because, after all, she made a rhyme. She made a “pome.”
Having said that, the sign made me see red. I don’t have any particular devotion to Kamala Harris. But I think that people should show respect for other people and referring to her as a whore is way over the top and just plain wrong.
Harris has had a distinguished career and, having graduated from Hastings College of Law, she attended one of the best law schools. On top of that, she was the attorney general of California and an anti-crime crusader.
So, no, she is far from a whore.
To make things worse, although I couldn’t tell for sure because of the heavy window tinting, it appeared that the driver of the gray Chevrolet pickup was a woman. I wonder how that woman would react if someone walked up and called her a whore. I doubt she would like it. Most women wouldn’t.
The moral of the story is that it is all right to have different beliefs from other people. But there is a reasonable limit to which one can, or should, go in attacking other people.