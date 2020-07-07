Trump’s toddler presidency
America is great. However filthy and unfair the method, we arrived.
Now, President Donald Trump says we will “transition to greatness.”
How can we transition to great if we already made it? I wonder how this sits with George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Philando Castile, Tamir Rice or the multitude of dead, innocent African Americans murdered by crazed, gun-happy big city police?
Furthermore, demi-god Don displayed even greater ignorance than the usual everyday kind by using his crony Attorney General Bill Barr, who ordered the military in unmarked uniforms to forcibly oust peaceful protesters, plus Sens. Mitch McConnell and Lindsey Graham and attack dogs Congressmen Jim Jordan and Kevin Nunes, each showing sufficient homage to do Trump’s dirty work. (Graham, an apprentice backstabber, is learning his trade from mentor Don. John McCain, formerly Graham’s bestie, will tell you.) ...
Unfortunately for everyone, the long overdue protests on police brutality and racism had placed the pandemic on the back burner. ...
Trump’s glacial response to the pandemic offers a finality only deadly disease can deliver. Plus, a lack of caring for people, especially Americans, Muslims, and Hispanics and a personal tax “reform” bill passed by Congress, fully displays his selfishness.
Recently Trump put his maturity level for all to see by saying the disease will magically disappear if we don’t test for it. A comment like that is akin to a 3 year old who thinks hiding is closing his eyes.
This our toddler president — of white nationalism hate, division and lies...
Jim Roach
Moscow
Postal service singled out
How many corporations or large organizations have been forced by law to fund their health care costs 75 years into the future? Only one.
In 2006, a measure singled out the U.S. Postal Service to do just that.
Could any enterprise possibly afford to carry that huge of a financial burden and remain solvent? Or would they be forced into bankruptcy? Is that the reason for this law?
In 2006, the Republican Congress passed the Postal Accountability and Engagement Act signed by President George W. Bush.
Republicans think it should be privatized. But wouldn’t layering on administrative costs increase rates and limit service?
In contrast, Sen. Bernie Sanders would like to add banking services, such as check-cashing, savings accounts and small loan capabilities, to our postal services.
For the medium- and low-income populace, this would be a welcome relief from our greedy banking system and payday loan companies with their high interest rates.
If you like our present postal services and the opportunity to add even more, make your voice is heard. Save our U.S. Postal Service.
Carol Schmidt
Lewiston