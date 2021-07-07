Stifling puppet candidates
Much discussion was made at the Lewiston City Council meeting about the vote on the ordinance requiring a majority vote for mayor and the possible runoff election if there wasn’t a person with 50 percent plus 1.
Much was made about the added cost of a runoff election and that there would be fewer folks voting the second time for the runoff.
Well, except for the last presidential election, our voter turnout is lucky to get 30 percent of the registered voters to go vote. So if there are several candidates, it’s most likely none will get a true majority of the eligible, registered voters.
If there is no runoff, then the mayor would be elected by a minority vote. So in theory, someone could stack the deck by including one or more candidates as vote diluter candidates so their puppet candidate would win. But with a runoff, that wouldn’t necessarily be so because their diluters wouldn’t be on the ballot. Consequently, their puppet candidate might lose.
So, if there were no runoff, it makes me wonder how many pseudo-candidates and puppet candidates would be bought and paid for by outsiders? After all, who spearheaded the initiative for a strong mayor?
Ged W. Randall
Lewiston
Council’s decision correct
I had so much joy after reading the report in the Lewiston Tribune a few weeks ago that the Clarkston mayor and city council voted down the Asotin County commissioners taking the last piece of waterfront property in Clarkston and using it for a jail.
I myself voted for a new jail. But we were told it would be out of town, but not far, on property already owned.
In our retirement years, we came to the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, built a home overlooking the beautiful Snake River, had exceptional neighbors, volunteered more than 20 years with our favorite charities and made some beautiful friends.
Although I have had to move to Arizona to be closer to a family member, a piece of my heart will always be in this valley.
I just wanted to thank the mayor and the city council for not allowing Clarkston to be known as the little city with the jail in the middle of it. This town has come up in many ways since we moved here in 1998.
Keep up the grades and use that last piece of waterfront property for something to be proud of.
Thank you, mayor and council, for thinking of the bigger picture.
P.S.: I’m hoping it won’t be more of those storage units. It’s time to put a limit on those.
Darlene Plant
Kingman, Ariz.