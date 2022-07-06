With regards to last month’s ruling from the Supreme Court, I have to comment that all three of former President Donald Trump’s appointees declared that stare decisis should be the law. But then they abandoned their statements under oath to the Senate committee.
So, as they misled the Senate, they should all be impeached for lying under oath.
They seem to me to be perfect Trump clones as they say one thing and then do the opposite once they have their feet under the table.
Jennifer Walker
Clarkston
Make your voices heard
Many issues that impact us locally these days cross international boundaries. That’s a simple fact. High gas prices due to underproduction during the pandemic and the Ukraine war and world-wide inflation affect us here on the Palouse — all at some level exacerbated by climate change.
Coastal flooding, desertification and dangerous air pollution threaten communities around the globe. Here in Idaho, fires and smoke, periods of excessive rain alternating with drought, and extreme weather endanger our quality of life, even our livelihoods. Remember the heat dome last year at this time? Climate disasters in Texas, California and New Jersey create indirect effects in the form of higher tax and insurance rates in anticipation of similar disasters.
As the political campaign season begins, let’s remember that our voices can effect positive change at the local, state and national levels. Candidates need to hear our concerns. Ask them to take action on climate change. This is not a partisan issue. It’s about the world that we and our loved ones all share, living as we do on a troubled Earth.
One positive, constructive way to confront climate change is to join a group such as the Citizens’ Climate Lobby. It has active chapters throughout the Inland Northwest (citizensclimatelobby.org). Nonpartisan organizations like CCL bridge the political divide and magnify our voices as we challenge our elected officials and public servants to act on climate change.