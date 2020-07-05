Americans need to look beyond the GDP
In order to get beyond Gross Domestic Product and why we should, it is necessary to define GDP.
A formula for GDP is: GDP = consumption + investment + government spending + net exports.
To simplify the definition, the GDP is the dollar value of all goods and services that have changed hands throughout an economy. The question that must be asked is what are the limitations of the GDP? For whom is it a good measure of economic well-being? Wall Street?
“Measuring What Counts — The Global Movement for Well-Being” by Joseph Stiglitz, Jean-Paul Fitoussi and Martine Duran, is the book that had the audacity to question the validity of the GDP as the best measure of a nation’s well-being. They wrote: “The United States, as some commentators put it, was a great country in which to be born in, if you knew you were going to be in the top 1 percent, or even better, in the top 0.1 percent; being born in the bottom 90 percent was a markedly different story.”
The GDP does not reflect the well-being of most citizens, the degradation of the environment and the depletion of the natural resources in a finite planet. They wrote: “We should not be mesmerized by a number that cannot reflect all these dimensions. The real growth that should be our focus is growth that is equitable and sustainable.”
The question then is: Is capitalism as currently practiced sustainable and in the best interests of the planet and its inhabitants?
Tom Fellows
Lewiston
L-C Valley has been blessed with some fine officers
Although I don’t reside primarily in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley, as an independent contractor, I’ve had contact with officers from both the Lewiston Police Department and the Nez Perce County Sheriff‘s Office. This family is blessed primarily with great officers, with the exception of a few, and I speak from experience because I’ve worked with law enforcement in Washington, Oregon and Idaho.
Because I’m an independent contractor, I’m held to a higher standard, on and off shift. I support police reform not only for the public safety, but officer safety as well. ...
Police reform could help to restore confidence in the community and show officers that integrity is imperative when you’re not being supervised.
Myshel Sylvia
Lapwai
Love of money is driving the pandemic upsurge
It says right here in the Good Book that “the love of money is the root of all evil.” (1 Timothy 6:10.) That is right at the heart of this whole COVID-19 mess in our country.
Trump’s rabid supporters get angry when he is criticized for the COVID-19 situation. They want to yell that he did not cause the virus. That is true. He did not. It originated in China, likely in Wuhan. Where Trump fell down, however, is in how he dealt with it.
From the very beginning he has doubted its existence, called it a Democrat hoax, minimized it, laughed at it, and refused to take the steps that the health experts recommended to best fight it.
And that brings us back to the love of money. From the very beginning, Trump has been feverishly trying to reopen the U.S. economy because, of course, he knows that it is likely that he won’t be reelected if the economy is in the tank.
His little robot clones, Govs. Doug Ducey of Arizona, Greg Abbott of Texas, and Ron DeSantis of Florida followed right along, reopened too soon, and now their states are dealing with COVID-19 upsurges. ... Deaths are sure to follow.
Of course, it is easy to understand that people want to get back to work because they need the money. At the end of the day, however, all of the money in the world won’t help you if you are dead. ...
Danny J. Radakovich
Lewiston