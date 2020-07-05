What happened to the Grand Old Party?
Christine Loman, owner of Hardware Brewing in Kendrick, just couldn’t wait to open her tavern until she got a safe signal from Gov. Brad Little. Her message to all was: “I don’t follow any rules I don’t like.”
Ms. Loman, you are not under attack by the Idaho State Police. They realized that you don’t care about following the law, including selling alcohol to the under-aged.
Our elective officials proudly attended the illegal opening: Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, Mike Kingsley, Dan Johnson and others. You elected leaders wanted to make two statements with your presence: first, that you do not care about the health of your constituents, and secondly, you believe in flouting legitimate government rules and regulations.
Not surprised about McGeachin or Kingsley; very disappointed in Johnson.
Whatever happened to the GOP, the Grand Old Party? In most Republican states it is:
1. Tax the middle classes, never the wealthy.
2. Keep minority voters waiting hours to access the polls miles from home and drop tens of thousands of them from the voter files.
3. Keep minimum wages below the poverty line.
4. Destroy health care access.
5. Undercut education funding.
These so-called representatives do not deserve your vote. Idaho and the U.S. can do better.
Kathleen Gaines
Lewiston
Peaceful marchers are getting snookered
Soon, we hope, those who participate in “peaceful” spiting on the police, writing hatefull slogans on storefronts, closing businesses, parts of cities, and looting will stop.
Who is providing the monies and guidance for these marches? They are certainly organized. Is it Antifa, the Socialst Party, movie stars, Black Lives Matter or other radical groups? From most of the scenes I see, it is young people who certainly do not have employment. When the welfare checks and stimulus money run out, then what?
Then comes the awakening. You will expect the police to protect you but you have eliminated them, and you are no longer safe, just like Antifa and the BLM wanted.
The police, landlords and storeowners are mandated by law to not discriminate. I think most of those who are looting, rioting and burning business in their own communities and participating in the mostly peaceful protests are members of Antifa and BLM. The BLM founders are on video stating they are Marxist trained and followers, and their goal is to overthrow the U.S. government.
Antifa is dedicated to anarchy. They, by the definition of the word, only want a world of chaos and mob rule. The best example is CHOP (Capital Hill Organized Protest) in Seattle. The people who genuinely protested an injustice will realize they have allowed these groups to hijack an injustice.
This is tearing our country apart, and I do care. You should care, too. Whether you are a Democrat or a Republican, wake up and protect our precious country.
Dan W. Stilson
Lewiston
Diversity is a political weapon of the tyrannical
The diversity, equality and inclusion mandate is the biggest piece of hypocritical crap ever. It’s a political weapon used to force conformity on a free society for obeisance to tyranny through Democrat programmes.
Talk about apocalyptic trends. I despise the RINO (Republican In Name Only) accomplices. Independence and individuality are under attack by attempted cancellation or deviate interpretation of the U.S. Constitution and history. Happy canceled Fourth of July due to political corruption.
Ever hear of George Soros’ Tides Foundation, the Democracy Alliance or Open Society Foundation? Just a few out of hundreds of his bogus nonprofits. Recipients must promote ideals of a global central government which requires the total submission of the global population. Stamp out reality and conform to fantasy worship of design by powers and principalities.
Luckily Bill Gates promises to reduce global population by 10-15 percent with his vaccines to alleviate overpopulation of gulags. In my opinion, the leadership of the Democratic Party emanates from the bowels of hell.
Camlille Hattrup
Troy