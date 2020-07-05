We need stores to clothe the wild and restless
Lewiston and Clarkston, long named the Seaport Cities, may soon be rebaptized the Naked Cities.
When I came to Lewiston 51 years ago, I was thin and there were clothing stores for men and women. Clothes were evidently important. I have two of my evaluations from LCSC, one which said, “We prefer our faculty members to shop at Lee’s not JC Penny’s (I made $6,400 a year).” And the second: “I don’t believe there are enough St. Patrick’s Days in the year for all the green you wear.”
I did tell my administrator that my clothes were from the family clothing store that carried the same and better brands than Lee’s. And, my father was a master tailor. I still wear green when I can find my size, and when it is not Walmart camouflage.
With my unwelcome growth of girth and the absence of men’s clothing stores with any size above 44 in dress clothes (box or speciality), there’s not even a possibility of buying underwear or pants in the valley. I was in the park today for a wedding and I observed at least 20 people as large, if not larger than me.
The message is relatively simple: Thank God for the U.S. Postal Service, UPS, and FedEx. Without them, we could be more threatened by naked old men and women on the street corners than the unwelcome show of those with “protective” automatic weapons. I noticed many of them were not slight of figure, either.
Some of us would really prefer to be well-dressed by valley stores. The thought of us standing naked on the street corner could easily be as repulsive as the uninvited saviors with weapons to protect the stores from our citizens gone wild.
Business goal: stores to clothe the wild and restless.
Dennis W. Ohrtman
Lewiston
Trillhaase should just accept open carry laws
Marty Trillhaase seemed quite pleased that a liberal lawyer has combed through Idaho law and discovered that officials have authority to prohibit firearms at public gatherings. Never mind that the Idaho Supreme Court has ruled that “the Legislature has no power to prohibit a citizen from bearing arms in any portion of the state of Idaho, whether within or without the corporate limits of cities, towns, and villages.”
Assume, as Trillhaase does, that the law says any gathering of peaceable armed citizens is a militia (it doesn’t), and that it gives command authority over the militia to all government officials (it doesn’t).
Then look at a few other laws. Homicide law allows use of deadly force “when necessarily committed ... in lawfully suppressing any riot.” Idaho law defines riot as “any action ... by two or more persons acting together ... which results in ... damage or destruction to public or private property.”
What happens if a few mostly peaceful protesters get overzealous and throw rocks through store windows? According to Trillhaase’s theory, any official could issue orders to the armed citizens to suppress the riot, with deadly force if necessary. Does anyone think those orders would be lawful?
Combing through laws to piece together justification for unlawful acts is a fool’s game. Trillhaase should just accept the case law governing open carry of firearms in Idaho: “The Legislature has no power to prohibit a citizen from bearing arms in any portion of the state of Idaho.”
Don Fleming
Pocatello