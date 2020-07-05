We’re living in a banana republic
The recent decision to drop the (Michael) Flynn case speaks volumes to the fact that the only criminal justice system in this country today is that being administered according to the nefarious whims and fancies of Trump, Barr and the other elite criminals in this country.
Hypocrisy and nepotism reign supreme in the banana republic of Amerryka.
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Erasing our history will lead the county to ruin
Recently the national Black Lives Matter leader said, “If this country doesn’t give us what we want, then we will burn down this system and replace it.”
Such a peaceful group they are, tearing down historic statues including George Washington, Teddy Roosevelt, Thomas Jefferson and “Star Spangled Banner” author Francis Scott Key.
Along with Antifa, they defaced war memorials and attempted to vandalize Lincoln’s Memorial. Remember, he was the one who took a bullet to the head for ending slavery. And now their target is Mount Rushmore.
People, this is how communism and socialism gets started, by erasing all history.
And now we have the new nation with a border fence in downtown Seattle known as CHAZ/CHOP. Yep, the liberal mayor and the pantywaist governor of Washington welcome its existence. Might be some votes there somewhere. ...
Their electricity and cellphone service needs to be shut off, along with food delivery and garbage pickup to end this B.S. And with no law enforcement, they are already killing each other, so let these lowlife, Prius-driving, sandal-worshipping bottom-feeders have at it.
I am a white guy who loves this country, which makes me a white male nationalist and damn proud of it. I don’t apologize for anything that happened 200 years ago, and we white folk aren’t slave owners and you Black folk aren’t slaves.
You don’t see 20 million Asian Americans protesting, and demanding billions in reparations because of their more recent history of misery and death around the world.
John Webb
Reubens
Matt Dillon used his head
Michael Fischer’s letter praising Matt Dillon’s handling of mobs, reminded me of what Matt Dillon said to a lynch mob he told to go home, adding “We’ll hang him in Dodge after a fair trial.” (Even at the time, I wondered just how “fair” that trial would be.)
Helen Wootton
Moscow