Seen it before
I saw it on Channel 2 news and then read it in the June 1 Lewiston Tribune that attorney Stephen Stubbs, representing the Trappett family, filed a lawsuit against Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz claiming Goetz violated his First Amendment free speech.
“In his lawsuit, Stubbs claims his comments on Goetz’s Facebook page ‘were deliberately deleted or hidden from public view,’ that Goetz ‘first censored and then blocked (Stubbs).’ ”
In 2016, Goetz proclaimed that the bylaws of Clearwater County Sheriff’s Search and Rescue no longer pertained as he was now in charge, replaced the CCSSAR officers and made himself the treasurer. As the displaced secretary, I made it known that I disagreed with this radical abuse of power.
The first two months of his treasurer reports were flawed so I met with him and discussed the problems. Members of CCSSAR had come to me about the pay they had coming from the 2015 security on the fires and were on the verge of quitting because it hadn’t been reconciled. That was more than six months.
It was then that Goetz disclosed he had the time sheets for more than two months and hadn’t done anything with them. So I offered to do the reconciliation and he agreed.
The following month, he presented that information at the meeting but he didn’t even get that right and I spoke up. Five days later, a deputy delivered a letter to me from Goetz kicking me out of CCSSAR after 36 years.
Goetz is no stranger to suppressing free speech to protect his image.
Frederick Allen
Orofino
Junk science
Protecting Idaho’s children from adverse childhood experiences is foundational to the science of public health and the common-sense values of Idahoans.
An assault on these values and the long-term wellness of children comes in the form of debunked legal tools aimed against protective parents titled Parental Alienation Syndrome.
PAS was invented in the late 1980s by a now deceased psychologist, Richard Gardner, with the intention to decriminalize and normalize incest, vilify protective parents by labeling them “pathogens” and sway custody decisions toward “loving fathers” who are sexually attracted to their young children. The Fathers’ Rights Movement frequently supports PAS, although it has been discredited as “junk science.”
This infection in some state family courts is addressed by human rights investigative journalist Keith Harmon Snow in his book, “In the Worst Interest of the Child: The Trafficking of Children and Parents Though U.S. Family Courts.”
Barry Goldstein, a legal advocate for National Organization of Men Against Sexism, introduced the Safe Child Act to address child sexual abuse facilitated by PAS-influenced family courts.
Statistically, false reports are rare but unfortunately charges and convictions for sexual assaults against women and children are even more rare. The science indicates nearly 90% of all reports by victims are based on truth with less than 1% of perpetrators receiving incarceration.
As a public health professional and a grandmother who has been impacted by PAS, it is my responsibility to challenge you to do your homework. Protect childhood innocence. Keep PAS out of family courts.
Robin M. Brashear
Winchester