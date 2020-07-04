Orange Baby doesn’t always get what he wants
I find it odd that the Rolling Stones organization is suing the Trump reelection campaign for copyright infringement in using one of their hit songs, “You Can’t Always Get What You Want” at the rallies.
It seems pretty poignant for the Orange Baby’s rants and tweets: The Supreme Court ruled against his attempt to ruin the Dreamers in continuing their quest for citizenship, another court blocked his transfer of funds for the military and their families to use in his border wall. Now he wants to strip more than 23 million Americans of the health care that protects them from illness such as the coronavirus. Guess that doesn’t concern him either, since Trump has his own health care, he gets his daily testing paid for.
Most of his actions seem intentional, designed to distract the American people from the consequences of increasing positive contraction of the virus and deaths arising from it. We don’t see any leadership presence in addressing the nation about the serious consequences in not dealing with the pandemic. He shows no proper advising of steps to contain and reduce it. His focus is directly at reviving a dying reelection campaign.
He points to the Veep (Mike) Pence to deal with it, and mostly you hear that he and “Mother” (Pence’s name for his wife) have you in their prayers. All this should be a concern to you — as his supporters, you are not inoculated from the virus, and I doubt you would be welcomed into Trump’s inner circle, even if you were wealthy.
Mike Petrusky
Clarkston
Do Lewis, Nez Perce counties have death wish?
“There are crowds. There are no masks and no physical distancing. That is a recipe for disaster.” (Dr. Anthony Fauci, National Institute of Health).
In the Tribune, Northwest Section of Sunday, June 28 I see photos of Craigmont June Picnic; not a mask in sight; no physical distancing; no hand sanitizing while throwing candy in the street to children.
Weeklong “Tent Revival” open 24/7 in Lewiston — masks optional; minimal physical distancing.
Upcoming Red, White and Brewfest at Nez Perce County Fairgrounds — beer and ale tasting, no physical distancing, no masks.
Do the residents and officials of Lewis and Nez Perce counties deny the reality of the escalating number of COVID-19 cases and mounting death tolls nationwide and in Idaho? Do they really not care about their health and well-being nor that of their families, friends and neighboring communities?
Why the death wish?
Margaret Peyou
Pullman
Capitalizing “Black” doesn’t make sense
“BET Awards highlight Black voices.” This headline appeared in Monday’s Tribune. In the same paper, the following headline also appears: “Trump tweets … video with ‘white power’ chant.” Why the difference in capitalization?
I have noticed that the Tribune has been capitalizing “Black” recently when referring to race. I don’t think the Associated Press has changed its style, so this must be a Tribune editing decision. The Trib doesn’t always follow AP style, but they usually have a reason. Capitalizing “black” doesn’t make sense.
You wouldn’t say “Lewis Black, the White comedian,” but would you say “Lewis White, the Black comedian”?
My complaint has nothing to do with race. I support Black Lives Matter. But as an arbiter of style and grammar for the region, the Trib should not lightly change style rules to follow fads or political correctness.
The Tribune has been around for a long time and I hope it is around — in some form — for another 128 years.
Eldy Schultz
Clarkston
The Associated Press recently decided to capitalize Black when used as an adjective in a racial, ethnic or cultural sense.
The Statman will be missed in press box
I will miss Denny Grubb in the press box at the Warrior baseball games.
My wife, Marlene, and I met Denny at church. He gave me a seat cushion of my favorite team (Detroit Tigers).
At the games, I would walk up the steps to just below the press box and show my Tiger cushion to him. We would then salute each other.
Denny, Marlene, and I wish you the very best.
Richard Meyerhoff
Lewiston