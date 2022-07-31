Becoming Venus
In 1979, Exxon Mobil assembled its top engineers and researchers to delve into the emerging issue of climate change.
In the report that followed, they concluded that human-caused concentrations of carbon dioxide, methane and other greenhouse gases in the atmosphere were causing Earth to warm faster than at any time in the last 100,000 years.
And the report’s coup de grace for Exxon and its fossil fuel buddies was the warning that to prevent Earth from becoming another Venus, the burning of fossil fuels would have to be seriously curtailed going forward.
Obviously and unsurprisingly, the greedy rats at Exxon concluded instantaneously the report was “for their eyes only” and immediately embarked on a nefarious and seditious campaign to lie, deny and crucify any and all supporters and information regarding the science of global warming.
So effective have the fossil fuel industry’s anti-climate change lobbying and disinformation campaigns been that no serious climate legislation has ever been passed.
They have been successful with the game plan that says, “If you throw enough money into a cause and keep spreading enough verbal excrement, lies and disinformation around long enough, you can make a lot of people believe anything you want them to.”
In a nutshell, that’s the strategy of the Trumpster Dumpster and his GOPer Nazi death cult. Their entire platform is based on lying, denying and crucifying. ...
It is also perpetuating the accelerating advance of global warming, the nightmare effects of which the world is now living through. ...
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Woke censors
On April 28, the secretary of the Department of Homeland Security, Alejandro Mayorkas, announced the creation of a “Disinformation Governance Board” to restrict what people say in America.
He said, “DHS will be looking for ways to identify individuals who might descend into violence by reasons of ideologies of hate, false narratives or other disinformation propagated on social media and other platform deviations from the approved script.”
President Joe Biden’s disinformation board compares to George Orwell’s infamous “Ministry of Truth.” Those in charge determine what truth is.
Truth was never the goal; it was to annihilate those who disagree with the woke Democratic Party.
A full-scale attack on free speech is under way in America that has had freedom for 250 years. It is abhorrent, sickening and chilling to see free speech diminished by Biden’s federal government.
Furthermore, Biden’s Pentagon awarded $750,000 to a group called NewsGuard. Its mission is to fight “misinformation fingerprints.”
In practice, NewsGuard is a censorship organization that targets anyone who challenges the elites in power.
NewsGuard wrote a threatening email to the website, GrayZone, informing it that it was spreading disinformation.
The editor of GrayZone responded: “Do you expect us to grovel for approval from the same tentacles of the nation security state that has rated CNN a highly credible news source?”
Good answer, because we are free people in a free country and no amount of federal propaganda can tell us what to do, say or think.
Woke Democrats are evil, treasonous freedom-killers.
Jim Emmert
Kamiah
Going to rot
Yellow star thistle is considered a noxious plant and quickly spreads if not controlled. Both sides of Bryden Canyon are now covered. Why hasn’t Lewiston taken care of it?
There are intersections all over Lewiston that you can’t see around because of weeds and shrubs or trees that grow out into the street and sidewalk.
Doesn’t the Lewiston Police Department or other city employees see this?
There is an ordinance making fireworks that go up or blow up illegal. Yet last Fourth of July, you could see and hear the ordinance wasn’t enforced.
If you want to park your camp trailer or utility trailer on the street, go ahead. The city won’t enforce the code against it.
How about sidewalks with weeds growing up in the cracks or gravel covering them from last winter? If privately owned, make them clean them up. If city owned, you know what to do.
Roads? Twenty-first Street and Bryden Avenue are deplorable.
Shopping? You now have to drive to Spokane. ...
Lastly, neighborhoods have houses with cars, boats, trailers and general garbage on the property. The city council seems to always work on this but never does anything.
As a property owner who keeps my property maintained, to look out my window and see a garbage pit next door is extremely disheartening and disgusting.
It appears Lewiston wants to keep offenders happy and to heck with those of us who care. ...
Perhaps our new mayor can figure it out. Regardless, taxpayers deserve better.
Wayne Vantrease
Lewiston