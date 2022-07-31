President Joe Biden beat the former guy by 7 million votes, and Lucky (et al.) never saw anyone wearing a Biden hat, flying a Biden or a “MALARKY!” flag on the back of his truck, never saw films of his supporters going to a Biden rally wearing pictures of Joe on their shirts, pants or underwear, and heard no calls to angry Democrats to take up arms and commit violence at Biden’s direction.
So, here’s the deal, Lucky (et al.) so you and a few other sore losers can understand: We are not part of a cult of personality.
We voted for “not Trump” when we cast our votes for Biden.
We pretty much all agreed to “vote blue, no matter who.”
Without getting inspired by any World Wrestling Federation level rallies, we were seriously committed to sending Trump packing, and we did.
Biden is doing a wonderful job of doing just that, not being that jerk.
In my humble opinion, the Democrats could have found a more liberal candidate, someone who was a bit more progressive, a little further to the left. But after the primaries, we all settled on the reliable moderate. I think most of us are OK with that because the presidency is about leading all 50 states and all of their citizens, not just cult members who think flying multiple flags on the back of their trucks and waving guns is the same thing as patriotism.