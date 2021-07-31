Teach peace, not hate
I am not a religious scholar yet I have spent some time with my nose in the good book. I read about a man named Christ who taught peace, love, understanding, inclusion and acceptance. I do not remember a single passage about him teaching hatred. Any type of hatred is nothing more than pure ignorance.
There is no honor in hatred being taught to our children.
Doug Thornton
Lewiston
Handcuffing the cops
The July 25 Lewiston Tribune article about new law enforcement rules demonstrates how the Washington Legislature and Gov. Jay Inslee are going increasingly leftward.
While some of the new rules made some initial sense, many have been extended until they are simply idiotic. You may as well require cops to perform while wearing handcuffs.
Police chiefs have a monumental task, convincing officers to start treating suspects and actual criminals with kid gloves. It’s a daunting prospect for any manager. What police chiefs really worry about is that their forces will inexorably dwindle as more officers conclude wearing the uniform isn’t worth the risk to their lives, fortunes and, potentially, their freedom.
Continuing to soften police rules of engagement encourages criminality and general loss of respect for police authority. In some cities, cops are prevented from acting while criminals walk into stores, load up with goods and walk out without paying. It’s brazen daytime robbery and it’s coming to your city as police authority is eroded.
This legislative lurch is driven by very few one-off incidents of police behavior, sometimes deliberate malfeasance, sometimes honest errors. Clarkston Chief Joel Hastings probably cringes every time the Legislature reconvenes following yet another violent episode anywhere involving a Black suspect and a white cop. All police are now being tarred by their governments as if they somehow participated.
Cities that don’t find moderate ground will find it increasingly difficult to find people who are qualified both emotionally and physically, and who want to be cops.
Rick Rogers
Clarkston
No joke
In the early months of 2020, many mainstream news media laughingly called concerns of conservative Republicans and anti-vaxxers about there being more deaths reported from COVID-19 than could be attributed to the disease a “death toll conspiracy.”
Yet a few short months later, data confirms what many already knew: The number of people who died from COVID-19 were not the same as those who died with COVID-19.
Not surprisingly, the number of deaths from heart attacks, strokes and seasonal flu all went down in 2020.
The difference between a conspiracy theory and truth was around six months.
So the big questions are:
l If the tests work, then why the false positives?
l If the masks work, then why the 6-foot rule.
l If 6 feet works, then why the masks?
l If all three work, then why the lockdowns?
l Finally, if all four are effective, then why the vaccine?
l If the vaccine is safe, then why do they have a liability clause?
John Webb
Reubens
Workers have rights
Get vaccinated, or lose your job. This is the dilemma many Idahoans are facing right now.
“We dare not get involved with any regulating of business.” This is the attitude taken by many politicians today. They claim to be conflicted on what should be done.
I am not.
Why do we have a standard 40-hour work week? Why are there overtime laws? It wasn’t always like this. I wonder if any of our state or local politicians have read “The Jungle” by Upton Sinclair, published in 1906? If so, apparently it didn’t impact them the way it did me or the nation of that era.
This fictional story about the very real atrocities in the workplace was the catalyst for new laws to protect workers.
Employees are not slaves. A person does not lose his God-given liberties when he takes employment.
I just want to live free and see my children and grandchildren live free. I will give my all to that end.
Without the freedom to choose what goes into our veins, we are not free.
To see an expanded article and policy concerning this and more, go to bootsformayor.com.
Wilson Boots
Lewiston