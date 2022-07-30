Yikes. I can assure you, no one is laughing at your cold-hearted suggestion. The jails are already overcrowded, so should we empty the jails of criminals just to fill them with people in need? How about homeless veterans?
Would jailing them convey our sincere appreciation for their service?
We have a solution. It’s called a shelter.
When properly funded and secured, it provides the homeless with the resources they need to transition back into society. All we need now is the courage of our convictions to see the project through.
Patrice Yeatter
Kooskia
Hassoldt’s comparison false
In his July 17 commentary, Bob Hassoldt once again assumes “environmentalists” know less than “on-the-ground professionals” about forest and wildlife management.
When one looks at the massive scabs that were once a forest on state and federal land, it raises the question of how long these cutting practices are sustainable.
Oh, I know trees are planted after clearcutting, but forests aren’t monocultures and take decades to grow. So to compare forest management to vegetable gardening is ludicrous.
Forests flourished on their own long before there were forest professionals and I can’t help but believe they will be around in their natural form long after the human race is gone.
Susan Westervelt
Deary
Won’t get fooled again
In regard to Donald Trump running for president in 2024: