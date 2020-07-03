Protests are fine, but just do it the right way
All people have the right to protest a policy or law they think is wrong. But when they use our national allegiance to our country as way to protest, that is very wrong.
Protests have no place in saluting our country. People who do have completely lost all my respect. I will have no use for them any more. If you don’t like America, then leave. You’re either American or not, I don’t care what color, race or history you think you have.
People who use this method of protest get no respect from the working man.
Abel Workman
Weippe
Valley Medical employees are — inexplicably — not masking up
... Valley Medical Center is not requiring its staff (support or medical) to wear masks. None is wearing masks.
They variously claim they“left it on their desks,” “docs and nurses only need to wear one if they are dealing with post-op patients,” or “CDC doesn’t require us to.”
We just left, not having gone to a highly-needed appointment, because they care so little for patients that in the middle of a pandemic, when anyone can be asymptomatic, their employees — including medical employees — can’t bother to wear masks.
So let’s deal with the outright lie: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance says to wear personal protective equipment.
I’m guessing medical centers with masses of patients and intimate exchanges with doctors and nurses might qualify as crowded.
In what pandemic universe, with the other medical groups in the valley doing masks, temp checks, mandatory hand washing and intensive questions, can a medical facility just wave its fingers blithely at clients and say: “Oh, but not us”?
How many asymptomatic or presymtomatic employees have or could have wantonly passed on COVID-19 to patients just because “neener, neener, we don’t hafta” is the operating principal of Valley Medical Group.
And how many of their docs have privileges at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center or Tri-State Memorial Hospital? Do they refuse to wear masks at those facilities, which require them?
Keep in mind that wearing a mask protects, not the wearer, but everyone else.
Way to show you care about your patients — not.
Marcia Banta
Lewiston