The “2000 Mules” documentary portrayed solid research about the 2020 election. And the findings of fraud were just studied in parts of the swing states.
It is hard to believe that this could be done in the U.S., but the evidence needs to be investigated, and many who don’t care about fair elections are refusing to investigate.
Soon Truethevote will make all the data they have open to the public so anyone who wants to can check it. This will also include documents of how some people have worked overtime to obstruct the truth from getting out.
Inflated voter registration rolls is a huge risk for ballot fraud.
Many states purposely don’t keep the rolls up to date. Apparently they prefer to have fraud going on.
Judicial Watch sued New York City for illegally refusing to clean invalid names from its voter rolls after it only had cleared 22 names in six years.
This city has more than 5.5 million voters.
Los Angeles was successfully sued a while back for a very similar situation.
Leftists are doing all they can to increase mail-in voting and ballot drop boxes.
President Joe Biden’s administration recently sued a state that was making a law to allow checking whether someone was an illegal alien.
Leftists run the “National Vote at Home Institute.”