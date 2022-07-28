Who pays?
We have a number of people and groups trying to come up with an idea how to save salmon in the Columbia River. How can all of them think that there is only one answer to the problem?
For years, people have been over-fishing from the ocean all along the length of the river and they now wonder where all the fish are.
The Asian fishing fleet does not care about limits on anything.
The state of Alaska has shut down fishing for king salmon in the Yukon River several times now and it has no dams.
The state of Maryland came close to losing the Chesapeake Bay striped bass in the 1980s and closed the season for four years before having a plan for limits on size and number. The big stripers, who were the females, were fished for in October and November. That was the spawning stock. During that closed season, anyone with fish in his possession had his boat, vehicle and all of his equipment confiscated by the state.
One state cannot solve the problem in Washington and Oregon with the tribes having first access to the fish. Idaho gets whatever is left.
The tribes set out miles of nets along the river and then people sell fish at the RV parks. The tribes with the states should get a handle on this.
Dams generate power and store water. How is this going to be replaced? Then there is the outlandish cost to remove them.
Who pays?
Joseph Krempasky
Lewiston
Two kinds of Republicans
One valuable lesson from the ongoing congressional Jan. 6 hearings is that there are two distinct kinds of Republicans.
There are those who respect facts and truth, who respect the Constitution and our laws, and respect the institutions on which the country is built, including law enforcement and the military but also ordinary public servants at all levels, from election officials and teachers and librarians to health care workers and research scientists.
Then there are those who are all too willing to accept and repeat lies, whether out of sheer ignorance, out of spite, bigotry and hatred, or as partisan propaganda, all well represented in editorial pages of the Lewiston Tribune, from paid mediocrities such as Dennis Prager, Richard Eggleston and Marvin Dugger, to random fools ... spouting absurd white supremacist garbage and nonsensical anti-science conspiracies.
This latter sort of Republican ... is also the kind who asserts government’s right to own and control a woman’s body on the grounds there might be a little invisible man hiding somewhere inside.
How about censoring history, current events and works of literature because facts about American history and current social realities offend them? Why do people in virtually every neighboring state have the right to use cannabis, while it remains under full prohibition here in Idaho? But legal discrimination against LGBTQ people? No problem. ...
The same people ready to point a gun in your face if you disagree with them are the same ones insisting they are all about “freedom. ...”
Chris Norden
Moscow
