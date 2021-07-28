Who owns Biden?
Who is Joe Biden?
He is that clown in the White House.
He is owned not by only by Russia but the red Chinese as well.
He has 23 states that are controlled by liberal Democrats. They are not Democrats but dictators.
The worst case is California Gov. Gavin Newsom, who is being recalled but he is changing the law to stay in power. Gov. Jay Inslee of Washington has his progressive wind turbines. Every 10 years, those turbine blades have to be replaced at a cost of $510,000 per turbine.
On June 30, I came from Spokane to Clarkston out of Rosalia. There, the temperature was 115 to 120 degrees.
Then the Texas Democrats left Texas so they can help destroy the Constitution.
What the Democrats want is a one-party system and the system is called Marxism.
Why do you think Kamala Harris went to Guatemala with $850 billion? That was a pay off for all the mailed-in votes to get Biden and her elected.
Howard Miller
Asotin
Fear the virus, not the shot
My maternal grandmother died in the flu epidemic in 1919. She was 32 years old and the mother of seven children. Family lore says she was buried on my own mother’s first birthday.
Grandma Slack was a lovely woman with facial bones like a young Katharine Hepburn. She lived in a sturdy farmhouse in Montana. In her photos, she appeared happy and content with her life and family.
I’ve heard that many young parents died in that epidemic, which certainly took a toll on the surviving spouses and children. I’m sure there wasn’t a vaccine for that flu — if there had been, I believe Grandma Slack would have received it.
That said, I wish people could have avoided that virus the way we can avoid COVID-19 now.
I also wish people would see the new vaccines as a way to save their lives and the lives and futures of their children. I wish they would be afraid of the disease instead of the vaccine.
Please, people, get your COVID-19 shots.
Mary Lou Gregory
Lewiston
Admires Giddings
I have to admire the loyalty of Priscilla Giddings, a former Air Force pilot. Just as she defended her fellow pilots when they were under attack, she defended her fellow legislator, Aaron von Ehlinger, when he was attacked by an intern on his team.
Yes, she publicly identified the intern. But as someone who probably learned how to deal with sexual harassment and worse in the service, she is teaching the intern to handle the problem in a way that isn’t disloyal. And it might benefit her career.
Eldy Schultz
Clarkston