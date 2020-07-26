Supports police
Polls reveal Americans aren’t eager to hand over their freedoms.
A justthenews.com national poll asked how people viewed the police: “72 percent said favorable while only 19 percent said unfavorable.”
The vast majority of Americans do not want the police defunded, “including 43 percent of Democrats.”
Police officers are the “thin blue line” that allows us to be protected under the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America.
“When asked which of two phrases better fit their own thinking about race in America, 29 percent indicated “Black Lives Matter” and 71 percent marked “all lives matter.”
“Seventy-seven percent of 1,500 voters surveyed did not view Mount Rushmore as a racist monument.”
Most people do not want to get on board the socialist/communist train.
Many Americans have reached the conclusion that individuals must use weapons to defend their families, their property and their communities. They don’t trust Democratic politicians to allow the police to maintain law and order.
Police have to be able to use reasonable force to keep us safe. A coach wouldn’t have any wins if he told the football players not to touch anyone on the other team.
Without police being allowed to use reasonable force, life becomes impossible and civilization will be reduced to blatant chaotic anarchy.
But if you support violence and lawlessness, then vote for Biden and prepare to lose all your freedoms.
Correcting policing flaws is imperative but defunding police protection is nothing but a mistake.
Jim Emmert
Kamiah
Warning signs
Repeat a lie often enough, it becomes the illusion of truth. This is the effective method used by cult leaders. It can take years for people to realize they were in a cult and it can be frightening to begin the process of deprogramming and leaving the cult. According to leading cult expert, Rick Alan Ross, there are 10 warning signs of a potentially unsafe group/leader:
l Absolute authoritarianism without meaningful accountability.
l No tolerance for questions or critical inquiry.
l No meaningful financial disclosure regarding budget, expenses such as an independently audited financial statement.
l Unreasonable fear about the outside world, such as impending catastrophe, evil conspiracies and persecutions.
l There is no legitimate reason to leave. Former followers are always wrong, negative or even evil in leaving.
l Former members often relate the same stories of abuse and reflect a similar pattern of grievances.
l There are records, books, news articles or television programs that document the abuses of the group/leader.
l Followers feel they can never be “good enough.”
l The group leader is always right.
l The group leader is the exclusive means of knowing “truth” or receiving validation. No other process of discovery is really acceptable or credible.
At www.culteducation.com, Ross provides 10 warning signs of people involved in a cult. As an end-times religious cult survivor, I urge readers to educate themselves even if it’s uncomfortable.
It’s not easy to critically inquire into something that held so much influence and emotional presence in our lives.
Janet Marugg
Clarkston
Power corrupts
Lord Acton (1834–1902) said: “Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”
Is there evidence?
China, the world’s oldest “civilization,” has tyrannized its citizens since prehistory.
Egypt, Rome — same story, with some known history.
Today’s three largest governments are the USA, China and Russia. Consider a few examples of flagrant corruption from the early 20th century onward: World Wars I and II, the Korean and Vietnam wars, Persian Gulf War, Bosnia/Herzegovina, Afghanistan and Iraq, interventions in Libya, Iraq and Yemen. All showed corruption at the U.S. national level.
Mark Edelblute on July 2 wrote: “I am of the opinion that this city (Lewiston) is corrupt.”
Diogenes sought an honest man. The Lewiston-Clarkston Valley may have such an individual in John Bradbury.
Bradbury’s letters ... detail conniving, misuse of funds, covering up such misdeeds and obvious wrangling among city and county “officials” about who can rip off the most to enhance his power and influence. Now add Lewiston’s library and airport corruption.
Lest Asotin County or Clarkston be slighted, its councilors have run the stormwater scam, are duplicitous with the transportation and stormwater budgets and the Mark Domino case. ...
Our gullibility in tolerating these rascals is amazing. The current pandemic is mind-conditioning — businesses, families, health and economies are destroyed. We isolate, wear masks and follow the dictates of state and local tyrants. Were Mike Gates and Tony Fauci honest, only sick people would be quarantined — not everyone.
“Independence” Day? It’s an ironic joke. The government forces us into dependence.
Bridger Barnett
Clarkston
Send them away
The Constitution, law and order, leadership, liberty and taking the oath of office is not a priority for many mayors, governors and even members of Congress.
Their support is with power, greed and control born into their DNA.
How about we send George Soros and the other billionaire who are supporting rioters to the island of no return surrounded by sharks off the coast of Venezuela? Its small (60,705 square meters), very accommodating for those who participate and the price is right.
The island could be named Party Island, Summer of Love, All Lives Don’t Matter, Lost Souls or some other name.
Next, do a contest for best name chosen for the island and the winner would receive an award for “Keep American Great.”
We could also do a GoFundMe page for garden seeds, guns and even Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez’s Kool-Aid.
After all, she was a bartender and probably has a good recipe.
I will forever support our great country and the men and women in uniform who protect us daily.
God bless the families who have lost their precious children due to the outraged, under-educated thugs.
We will always be “one nation under God, with liberty and justice for all.”
Marge Lunders
Lapwai
Following the fad
You may want to reconsider the line under the Lewiston Tribune masthead about independence. You have told us clearly that like sheep you have changed your “style” to follow the media herd in capitalizing Black when used to describe race.
What could be more racist than to emphasize the word Black when used to describe some people while neglecting to emphasize red, white or yellow for others?
You explain language has “evolved” with common understanding in the U.S. that the term Black reflects a shared identity and culture rather than a skin color alone, according to the Associated Press.
You go on to quote the New York Times that white doesn’t represent a shared culture as Black does, and that white has been capitalized by hate groups.
You denigrate people by lumping them together into groups called Black without recognizing the varieties of cultures, religions and experiences of these people.
This is similar to Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other Democratic members of Congress donning Kente cloth to show solidarity with Black Lives Matter, not knowing they offended people of Ghanaian descent and also not knowing Ghana is the remains of the Asante Empire, which was famous for slave trading.
You are pandering to the liberal media in which reporting takes second place to the current narrative regarding race.
The English language rules of capitalization have not “evolved.”
This latest fad does nothing for understanding, but increases racial divisions by emphasizing one color over all others. Go back to being independent.
Dale Bening
Lewiston
Endorses Burns
Of all the commendation letters I have written or will write, the recommendation of Superior Court judge may be the most community-responsible. The judge position requires the person to be highly qualified, respectful to citizens and extremely mindful of taxpayers’ dollars.
In addition to personal dealings, I have researched extensively and conversed with as many people as possible about my stance on recommending the Asotin/Garfield County Superior Court judge position to Brooke Burns.
Burns has also been involved in community services, addressing public grievances and kudos with the ability to take in each individual’s opinion. Throughout our discussions, I learned she is courteous with the abilities of decision-making and logically approaching issues. Burns is a popular figure amongst her peers and understands their concerns. Selfless and common-sense qualities abound.
I feel confident that Burns’ presence in the law-abiding process for our part of the state will be truly beneficial. I am a proud supporter of hers and strongly recommend Burns for Superior Court judge.
Please feel free to contact me if you have any questions or would like further information about my endorsement.
Brenda Barnes
Clarkston
Open the schools
It is good to see that most people around the country are in favor of resuming school in person as that time approaches.
For those who aren’t sure, consider this from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website concerning the 0-17 age group:
“Cumulative hospitalization rates are much lower than cumulative influenza hospitalization rates during recent influenza seasons.”
This is an example of facts you won’t see in the Lewiston Tribune or from other media mouthpieces of the left.
COVID-19 is of minimal threat to our kids. Being away from school threatens their futures. Keep the aged and infirmed away from kids and anyone who may threaten their health, but give kids their lives back.
It is hard to imagine that we, as a country, would shut down in the face of adversity.
For those who would argue that I care more about the economy than human life, I would point out that we don’t close highways because of a spate of fatal accidents. We look for more logical and sustainable solutions. It doesn’t mean we value life any less.
Greg Billups
Weippe