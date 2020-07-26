Protect the vote
The right to vote lies at the very heart of a democracy. It sets us apart from an authoritarian government. Yet that right has been compromised by recent U.S. Supreme Court decisions. One of these rulings is the Citizens United decision, which opened up the floodgates of money influence in our elections.
The 2013 ruling gutted the Voting Rights Act. As a result of this ruling, Wisconsin purged 209,000 people from the voter rolls. Georgia purged 500,000 voters from its rolls.
Records show that from 2014 to 2018, 33 million voters’ registrations were purged nationwide.
The voter ID requirements have disenfranchised many Black and Democratic voters.
Let us stop making voting and voter registration so difficult and time-consuming. Make it simple.
If one was born in this country or becomes a naturalized citizen, he should automatically be registered to vote. And that right should never be taken away.
We also need to take a good look at our vulnerability in the mood in process. Kentucky normally has 3,700 polling stations. In this year’s primary election, only 170 were open, creating long lines and hours of waiting.
Voters and poll workers were exposed to the coronavirus.
People should not have to jeopardize their lives in order to vote. There is every reason to believe that the pandemic will still be haunting us come November. It is time we mandate mail-in ballots for all states and the time to start planning is now. The life you save may be your own.
Carol Schmidt
Lewiston
Not social distancing
I noticed the picture on a recent front page of the Lewiston Tribune. It was of the people attending a recent school board meeting, and it said that people were social distancing.
Of the six people in the audience who can be counted, only two were sitting in the proper rows. The other four were sitting in seats clearly marked “Please do not use.” There was no way they were six feet apart.
Perhaps that attitude — that “silly rules do not apply to me” — is one of the reasons the coronavirus is having such a heyday in Idaho.
Ann L. Taylor
Kendrick
Pass it on
During the past four months, we have learned that normal is not recognizable as in the past. Many daily activities that we thought would always be the same are now different, changed or nonexistent. ...
While looking for ways to solve daily problems, I find myself encountering many different emotions that may or may not have anything to do with the worldwide event. Sometimes, it is just an angry person who has had his whole life changed by the times we live today. ...
Recently I had the pleasure of a stranger giving me the ultimate “random act of kindness,” just when I needed my spirits lifted. The air conditioner on my car was not blowing cool air to keep the inside of my car cool during the hot days.
I looked at the problem and came up with what I thought would fix my problem without a large expense and waiting for parts. I called a local parts store for information. The employee who answered was knowledgeable about the problem and understood what I wanted to do as a quick fix.
I went to the parts store, met this gentleman and he checked my car problem. Now, you won’t believe this — 53 cents and 10 minutes later, all works perfectly. ...
During these trying times, let us all realize that everyone has problems, burdens and lives in disarray. ...
Please see a stranger who needs his spirits lifted and pass on that “random act of kindness.”
You will feel better. ...
Carolyn Jones
Lewiston