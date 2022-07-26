Republican hypocrites
Two long-time anti-abortion advocates have left the movement in disgust over what it has devolved into.
Frank Schaefer says the majority of those in today’s pro-life movement are really pro-birth: “The minute a child is born, these hypocrites are anti-life and anti-family, not just anti-child.”
He says Republican hypocrites continually vote against providing families with medical care, paid maternity leave, subsidized daycare, child tax credits, school lunch programs and a fair minimum wage.
“The only thing these hypocrites care about is further enriching the country’s billionaires,” Schaefer said. “It’s unconscionable that the richest country in the world has one of the highest infant mortality rates and a woman has a better chance of dying giving birth than having an abortion.”
Schaefer said Republican policies force many women in this country to work two or three low-paying jobs while still bleeding from C-sections, instead of being able to stay home and bond with their infants.
Evangelical minister Rob Schenk says the peaceful, Christian anti-abortion movement he joined 30 years ago has morphed into a violent, pro-birth political movement he calls “a wholly owned subsidiary of the Republican Party.”
“These people say nothing about support for life after birth, absolutely nothing,” Schenk says.”
Schenk says Republicans don’t give a damn about women and children, and actually have nothing but contempt for them.
Who among the not totally brain dead would doubt that if the craven reprobate Repubes thought being pro-choice would snag them more votes, they wouldn’t be there in a nanofart?
Mike Epstein
Clarkston
Guns are not the problem
First off. I do not like guns. However, guns are our country’s protections against those who wish to do our country harm. Take away our guns and the enemy will put us into slavery.
Don’t believe that? Go back into history and see what happened to the Jewish people during World War II.
If our guns are taken away, only the criminals will possess guns. Rest assured the bad guys will always find a way to get guns. If our guns are taken away, what are we going to use to protect ourselves?
The gun is the problem. Someone has to pull the tiger....
To take away our guns because a wacko decides to kill a lot of people at one time is the same as taking away syringes because stupid people overdose. Someone who decides to shoot children or do other mass shootings has given off disturbing signs prior to doing so. Society must learn to read those signs. ...
I believe we need more security officers at every school and business complexes. There should be camera systems located on the top of every building with a monitoring system inside and outside buildings of schools and businesses, such as the prison systems have.
We the people also should take classes in how to protect ourselves and others against a mass shooter. A record should be kept on how many guns and ammunition a person purchases.
All person should be required to submit their DNA prior to purchasing a gun.
Dode Bovey
Lewiston
