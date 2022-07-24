Seeing the light
I must respond to a recent letter by Brian Rhoades concerning the recent shootings taking place around the country.
I congratulate him for finally seeing the light and coming around to a more reasonable thought process.
As he berated gun owners in his usual hate-laced speech, he inadvertently wobbled on to the truth.
He raged at the slogan, “Guns don’t kill people, people kill people.”
Here is a pretty accurate quote in his own words — “How about this, idiots? People kill people with guns.”
Thank you, Brian.
That is word for word what we’ve been saying all along, except of course, the “idiots” quote, which is sophomoric at best.
Blaming guns for violence, Brian, is akin to blaming your computer for the bilge it spews onto the letters to the editor page on a regular basis. Your computer responds only to your command, sir. That’s exactly what guns do.
I have no problem with your computer, Mr. Rhoades. It’s what comes out of it that can be dangerous when its owner is irresponsible. The precise same thing must be said of guns.
You have taken one small step toward emerging into the light, sir, by making the above statement. I shall pray your enlightenment will continue.
Jug Thomason
Ferdinand
Brave, new post-Roe world
If Idaho passes laws providing that “a fetus is a person” and “abortion is murder,” they apply to everyone, including women and men opposed to abortion who want children.
1. Prosecutors will investigate miscarriages to see if fetal death was “accidental,” “negligent homicide” or reckless or intentional murder. As many as 20% of pregnancies end in miscarriage. Coroners will see if someone’s conduct, or “lack of care,” had caused the fetal death. Husbands could be prosecuted for doing anything that might have caused the miscarriage. Will your miscarriage be investigated?
2. With probable cause that fetal life is threatened, courts could order the monitoring of pregnant women, like those who over-eat, drink alcohol, smoke or need supplements, medications, surgeries and treatments (such as cancer). Courts could restrict travel and prohibit activities. Do you want to be court-monitored? Even in states that permit abortion to save the mother, doctors are denying treatments for fear of prosecution if a miscarriage results — because the doctors would have the burden of proof. Would you want to be a criminal defendant and have a jury second-guess your decisions?
3. Courts could order the involuntary premature delivery of a fetus upon probable cause that the fetus might not survive to term. Like removing children from home in cases of parental abuse or neglect, courts can reject expert medical opinions and overrule parental wishes.
If you want to protect fetuses, it is still unwise to unreasonably burden all parents with monitoring, investigations and potential prosecution.
Myron Schreck
Moscow
