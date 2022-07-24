Send Congress a message
Last month, the Supreme Court ruled on a case involving the Environmental Protection Agency.
According to the court’s decision, regulatory agencies such as the EPA cannot adopt rules that “transform” the U.S. economy without specific authorization from Congress. This means that large-scale climate change mitigation and resilience efforts have to come from elected legislators.
This decision puts a huge responsibility on legislators and perhaps rightly so.
For legislators, this means that the time for meaningful climate legislation is now.
For citizens and voters concerned about environmental stewardship, conservation, energy independence and a livable future for our children, this means that we need to make our concerns known to our legislators.
Our representatives need to know that their constituents care about climate action. There are a number of ways to do this. Phone calls, letters, and emails help. Each contact with a member of Congress’ office is logged and the subject matter tracked. Now that election season is here, campaign events also offer a great opportunity.
If you’re worried about resilience in the face of longer wild-fire seasons, go to a campaign event and ask the candidates for their plans.
If you want to encourage bipartisan legislation incentivizing clean energy innovations, ask the candidates what sorts of related bills they will support.
We must get the message to our members of Congress that we, the voters, their constituents, want them to take climate action.
Casey Johnson
Moscow
Drop Facebook
I quit Facebook this January. I sure wish the Lewiston Tribune and the Moscow-Pullman Daily News would, too.
If you want civil discussion, foster the forum. Letters to the editor back and forth is archaic. Comments can be meaningful and persuasive when done well.
Instead you have a comments service that requires a Facebook membership and gets loads of spam ads. We can only read your content through the web. Make it work for you, and us, not Meta.
Shilling for Mark Zuckerberg doesn’t suit the Alford image.
Please, find another way.
Dan Schmidt
Moscow
Potholes need filling
Would someone please fill the big hole and the little hole?
The first that needs to be repaired is the biggest pothole in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and that is the one in front of Umpqua Bank on 21st Street. That axle-busting rim-bending World War I foxhole has been untouched for more than a year now.
It’s enough reason to even change banks, which I did.
I suppose the city or whomever is responsible for repairing it is waiting on another one of those stupid environmental impact statements that puts everything on hold for several years.
Former President Donald Trump, by the way, removed a lot of that red-tape garbage nonsense and then the Duke of Dementia showed up and screwed that up like everything else.
The second hole is the one on the Reubens-Gifford Road, blocking all through traffic, probably for several months or even into 2023. The delay, according to the July 15 Lewiston Tribune story, also involves environmental and cultural assessments.
And I really hope they don’t find a leg bone or that whole section of road will be banned from future travel forever or until the cows come home.
John Webb
Reubens
Missed something?
Jill Biden compared the Hispanic community to breakfast tacos. A backlash ensued.
I wonder if this will be covered in newspapers? Or did I miss it?
I know she just misspoke but it is probably newsworthy.
Marie Eier
Lewiston
Overcharged in Moscow
On June 15, I drove through Deary, where the gas was $4.69 per gallon.
When I arrived in Moscow, I checked gas prices at five gas stations throughout town. All gas stations were charging $5.18 per gallon.
One month ago, Deary’s gas price was also $5.18 per gallon, but its prices have steadily dropped while Moscow has remained at the same price of $5.18 per gallon.
So, if a customer buys 10 gallons of gas, he pays $4.90 more in Moscow than what it would cost out of town. Why?
This makes the customer feel that he is being overcharged by the local businesses. Moscow citizens most likely do not appreciate paying more for gas. We just do not have a choice.
Brad Jain
Moscow