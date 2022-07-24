Not whining
In reply to Jeanie Stanton: For one thing, you were not there when I was pulled over. Yes, I did swerve but I did not hit anyone or anything.
I was not issued a warning or a ticket.
Yes, I am in my 90s. What’s it to you?
Just because I’m old doesn’t mean I don’t know how to drive.
I don’t “allege” about a bee flying in my window. It did happen.
I was not driving in a “reckless” manner, for your information.
I hope someday you will get pulled over for “a reckless manner that you were driving and then you can pull up your big girl panties” and deal with it.
I am not whining, just stating a fact.
Robert Dean
Lewiston
GOP owns consequences
Now that repeal of the right to terminate a pregnancy is the law of Idaho, it falls on the Republican majority to plan for the deluge of all those saved souls becoming real live infants, growing into real live children.
The pregnant women will have to have good prenatal and birthing care so the children will be healthy.
The babies will need good health care and nutrition.
And the Republicans had better plan on spending money on affordable child care so the mothers can get back to work.
Early childhood education will be important for children of working mothers, too.
Children, who were unwanted, could increase the demand for counseling in schools for their social development.
Since most abortions are for low-income women who already have children, we can assume their keeping their babies will not improve their income status, so affordable housing is an important issue.
There will also be a greater need for more assistance for low-income young adults seeking job training or college.
Perhaps the extra costs that the fiscally conservative party will have to absorb is not all that much, since the number of saved souls is only a small percentage of the child population — or is it?
Judging by the hair-on-fire urgency to pass anti-abortion laws in this state, it must have been an epidemic.
Surely, it couldn’t have been a religious or political vote-seeking ploy by the party already in power.
Elizabeth Miller
Orofino
Compare, contrast, vote
At the Idaho Republican Convention last weekend, newly elected party Chairwoman Dorothy Moon stated, “We have to make sure with the Democrats coming at us with full force that we have our barriers up, our guns loaded. ...” Her comment was inflammatory and irresponsible. Threats against political opponents are never justified and this speech could easily incite violence.
With 28 years of Republican supermajorities in the Legislature, it is nonsense to stoke fears of an assault by Democrats, literally or figuratively. Instead of mindless fear mongering, Moon’s time would be better spent mobilizing the party around providing actual solutions to real problems Idahoans face.
I urge Idahoans to read both the Democratic and Republican platforms and resolutions.
In June, Idaho Democrats endorsed a platform centered on providing quality education and school facilities, an economy that rewards hard work, justice for all, accessible mental and physical health care, strong democratic institutions that prevent corruption, support for rural communities, and protection of our vital natural resources.
These documents can be found at: https://idahodems.org/resources.
I assume the newly revised GOP platform and resolutions will be posted in the near future: https://www.idgop.org/.
Please take the time to read these documents before voting on Nov. 8.
Kathy Dawes
Moscow