Take your time
President Donald Trump is saying that schools must open this fall. He says he’ll hold back federal funding if schools don’t open.
I sure do hope that the school boards start to think clearly. If school is to start in the fall, fall doesn’t start until Sept. 22.
And it doesn’t end until Dec. 21.
So, technically there is a while until school starts.
Let’s wait and see what the virus is doing when fall gets here.
Dallas Kiele
Clarkston
New mascot
I have a name for the football team in Washington, D.C.
We can call them the Washington ETs (elected thieves). Their mascot? A fist full of $100 bills.
Doug Bennett
Genesee