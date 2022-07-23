Sick in jail
I’m currently an inmate in the Asotin County Jail. My inmate number is 50737.
Sick in jail
I’m currently an inmate in the Asotin County Jail. My inmate number is 50737.
I think I almost died one night because my brain was boiling out of control.
I am and have been very sick. A lot of people in the jail are sick right now.
As this is written, I’m so thirsty, but I can’t swallow.
I have told all officers and even freaked out because I thought I was going to die.
I needed ice.
I tried at first to ask how I can make the jail staff take me seriously.
No answer was given. The officer got upset with me because I absolutely had to pound and kick my door and scream and cry.
He stood in my door with ice in his hand and started getting loud. And I went insane and thrashed about on the floor.
He told me, “I didn’t even have to bring you this ice.”
As this is being written, I need more ice. I’m so sick I can not swallow.
As God is my father, they almost killed me last night.
Maybe I’ll die today.
Kenneth J. Nelson
Clarkston
Jail hiding outbreak
... It just seems that Asotin County Jail was trying to hide the fact that so many inmates have gotten COVID-19 while being incarcerated. They don’t want the public to find out. Isn’t an outbreak like this the public’s right to know?
Do they have the right to keep this from the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley?
Shouldn’t the people have the opportunity to prepare for it?
When you quarantine people, aren’t you supposed to test them and make sure they all test positive for COVID-19?
My cellmate isnt and I tested positive.
Vernon Calhoun
Clarkston
‘Old Glory’ returns
A big thank you to Mike Tatko and his crew from Avista, Doug Engel and his people at 4J Electric and Lance Johnson (formerly from Lewiston) of Uncle Sam’s Flag and Gift in Spokane Valley.
“Old Glory” is once again flying above the Jack O’Connor Hunting, Heritage and Education Center.
I am always amazed at how these folks give of their time and resources to the charitable organizations within our community. On behalf of the board of directors at JOHHEC, I just want you to know how much your assistance over the past few months is appreciated.
Steve Rice
Lewiston
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.