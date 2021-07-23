Tribune can do better
We are in the middle of a racist backlash after the defeat of the former president. The current monster under the bed is critical race theory, something that most people don’t understand.
It is easier to say “I’m against critical race theory” than it is to say “I think we should ignore America’s racist past and how it affects us in the present day.”
And it sounds less racist.
But my biggest disappointment is with the Lewiston Tribune’s editorial policy.
Someone at the Tribune decides to run racist Mallard Fillmore cartoons that say people against racism are against hard work.
Someone at the Tribune decides to run Dennis Prager columns that say schools teach people to hate America and that racism doesn’t exist in the United States because Black people move here for economic opportunity.
Someone decides to run columnists that say churches need to leave up stained glass windows honoring Robert E. Lee, a man who fought a four-year war to protect slavery and tortured enslaved people.
You even pay for the privilege of running some of them. You run them uncritically and without comment.
You are loaning your megaphone to the forces of racism. You can do better.
Kurt Obermayr
Winslow, Ariz.