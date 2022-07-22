Speak it plainly
I have been wrestling with the short-hand ultra right-wingers have started using because, in some respects, it did not always make sense to me.
Speak it plainly
Two terms come to mind.
First, there is “woke.” I looked it up online and the original meaning was “alert, especially to racial discrimination or social injustice.”
Listening to the right-wingers, though, I don’t think that is how they are using it because I don’t see a lot of attention on the right being paid to racial or social injustice. ...
The other term they use a lot is “antifa.” I think, once again, they like to use that as short-hand to refer to rioters or other people they don’t like, and it makes them feel cool to have that term to use.
When I looked up “antifa” online, however, it really means “anti-fascist.”
That is perplexing because it is hard for me to imagine any American with any brains at all liking or supporting fascism. After all, my father and millions of other men put their lives on the line in World War II to defeat the Nazis and the Imperial Japanese fascists.
The people who went off in World War II and defeated the fascists were the “Greatest Generation” and they preserved our freedom.
I sincerely doubt they would be pleased by some of today’s Americans glorifying fascism or attacking those who oppose fascism. ...
If you don’t have the guts to speak straight, maybe you would be better off shutting up. ...
Danny Radakovich
Lewiston
