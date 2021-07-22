Thanks but no thanks
Periodically when I’m riding my bicycle and am waiting at a stop sign on a cross street, motorists will either slow or stop and wave me across the intersection. Thank you for your courtesy of giving me the right of way but no thanks, just the same. ...
A bicycle is a wheeled vehicle. As a cyclist I have to obey the same rules of the road as motorists (with the exception of not having to stop at stop signs if there is no traffic).
I’m prepared to wait at stop signs until I can cross without incident. ...
I don’t necessarily have my feet and pedals in the best position to start up and pedal smartly across the intersection. Motorists just have to push the pedal on the right and things start to happen. ...
Further, my eyes are on the traffic coming from my left. I’m not paying much attention to traffic coming from the right. There might even be traffic on the other side of the intersection that wants to cross.
Just because one motorist yields the right of way, there’s no saying the other motorists will yield, too. ...
If I were a pedestrian, I would be ecstatic at a motorist yielding to me, but I’m a cyclist with the same rights and responsibilities as motorists.
I expect and anticipate that motorists see me, if they see me at all, as just another vehicle on the road following the same rules of the road as they.
Tymothy Park
Lewiston COVID-19 is the enemy
As veterans, one of the first things we learned in our basic training was that “ we take care of our own.”
We knew that our obligation was to the well being of the “guy” next to us and that he/she would take care of us, too.
We knew that if we got into a tough place in combat, we could count on our buddy to get us out.
Without this belief, the enemy would win.
This has always been true, whether we be a soldier, sailor, airman, Coast Guardsman or Marine.
In today’s world, the enemy is the COVID-19 virus, but our obligation to take care of each other still exists.
If you are a veteran or a member of a veteran’s family and have not yet been vaccinated, remember this and get your vaccination as soon as possible.
We still have an obligation to “take care of our own.”
Keith E. Carlson
Lewiston
Who’s really important?
Who is the most important person in the world?
Most would say their doctor, but the doctor has to eat seven days a week.
The most important person in the world is the farmer-rancher. Without the farmer, the whole world would starve, including many people reading this paper.
Standing beside the farmer are the truckers. There is no one who pays more taxes and faces enormous rules, both state and federal, as the truckers.
If the truckers would shut down for two weeks, the spoiled Americans would really learn a lesson. There would be no food in the stores and no fuel at the gas pump. The country would go into a total shutdown, and then maybe the world would realize how important the farmer-rancher and the trucker are for survival.
Gary Willson
Reubens